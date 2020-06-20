Watch Blaydes-Volkov livestream in UFC Fight Night June 20 on ESPN and ESPN+

Source: UFC (Image credit: UFC)

It's always exciting and unpredictable when the heavyweights are in action, and two high profile big men are in this UFC Fight Night main event. One is hoping that a win can earn him 'next' after the heavyweight title match this August. The other wants another chance to hit the big time after seeing a clear win turn into a knockout loss with just 11 seconds left in a fight. You can live stream these heavyweights as they clash by watching Blaydes vs. Volkov in UFC Fight Night , available on both ESPN and ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

When is UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov?

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov is broadcasting from the UFC APEX Facility on Saturday, June 20. This Fight Night is available on both ESPN and ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov — The Main Event Preview

Curtis "Razor" Blaydes (13-2) is the third ranked contender in the heavyweight division, and a win on Saturday night could be his key to a title fight. The current champion, Stipe Miocic, is already set to fight the number one contender and former champ Daniel Cormier in August. The second ranked contender has already lost to Miocic in a title fight, so Blaydes could make a more compelling opponent for the winner of Miocic vs. Cormier 3.

Blaydes is riding a three fight win streak, and fans should keep their eyes glued to this entire fight, cause it can end at any moment. Ten of Blaydes thirteen wins have come by knockout, so if he gets an opening it could be time for Volkov to say goodnight.

Get a sneak preview of what's to come in the Main Event— Blaydes vs. Volkov.

Alexander "Drago" Volkov (31-7) is the seventh ranked contender in the heavyweight division, and this big Russian MMA fighter is looking to make his mark in the UFC. Volkov has been a winner and champion in M-1 and Bellator promotions, and this will be just his seventh fight in the UFC. This will be his third headline spot on a UFC Fight Night, and he is 2-0 in the Main Event slot with wins over Stefan Struve and Fabricio Werdum.

Volkov's only UFC loss was an absolute heartbreaker. He dominated Derrick Lewis at UFC 229 most of the fight, and was way ahead on points before being knocked out by Lewis with just 11 seconds left in the final round. After bouncing back with a win over Greg Hardy, Volkov can use this fight to make a big move in the heavyweight rankings.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov?

You can watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Blaydes and Volkov. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also see UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV's Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. We have all the details on every major service, so you can compare and select your best option.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night airing on ESPN and ESPN+. (All time Eastern)

Prelims 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (13-2) vs. Alexander Volkov (31-7)

Josh Emmett (15-2) vs. Shane Burgos (13-1)

Raquel Pennington (10-9) vs. Marion Reneau (9-5-1)

Belal Muhammad (16-3) vs. Lyman Good (21-5)

Jim Miller (31-14) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (10-1)

Prelims

Clay Guida (35-16) vs. Bobby Green (24-10-1)

Tecia Torres (10-5) vs. Brianna Van Buern (9-2)

Marc-Andre Barriault (11-4) vs. Oskar Piechota (11-3-1)

Cortney Casey (9-7) vs. Gillian Robertson (7-4)

Justin Jaynes (11-4) vs. Frank Camacho (22-8)

Roxanne Modafferi (24-17) vs. Lauren Murphy (12-4)

Austin Hubbard (11-4) vs. Max Rohskopf (5-0)

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov

UFC FIght Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov will be available to stream in the ESPN app. You'll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel.

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 251 Usman vs. Burns on July 11. The service also has more UFC Fight Night events like this one, including some that are exclusive to the service. ESPN+ has tons of great sports content, including the full "30 for 30" library, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events.

Learn how to watch ESPN+ on your TV

The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

How much will UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov cost?

If you choose to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov on ESPN+, it will cost $5 a month, or $50 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on June 20 with Blaydes vs. Volkov .

If you choose to watch this night of fights on ESPN, you might be able to snag a free trial to one of the variety of Live TV streaming services that include ESPN. Hulu is one option with a one week free trial , and it includes a lot more to try during your free week.