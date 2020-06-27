Watch Poirier-Hooker livestream in UFC Fight Night June 27 on ESPN and ESPN+

Source: UFC (Image credit: UFC)

UFC is packing their bags and preparing to take off for Fight Island, but first they have one more big Fight Night in Las Vegas. In the Main Event, two lightweight fighters ranked in the top five take center stage, and this red hot division is sure to bring the excitement. One fighter is coming off a loss to the current champ, while the other is in the biggest fight of his career. You can live stream this battle of top ranked lightweights by watching Poirier vs. Hooker in UFC Fight Night , available on both ESPN and ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

When is UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker?

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker is broadcasting from the UFC APEX Facility on Saturday, June 27. This Fight Night is available on both ESPN and ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker — The Main Event Preview

Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier (25-6) is the third ranked contender in the lightweight division, and he's coming off of a loss in his first full title shot in the UFC. He put on a great show, but lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was too much for Poirier, submitting him in the third round. Prior to that, he had been on a successful tear by earning the interim title and notching wins over huge names in the sport like Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez. Gaethje now has the interim lightweight title, and has next on Khabib when he's able to fight again. So if Poirier wants to earn a rematch with either of them he will need to get back to winning quickly, starting with a tough battle tonight.

Catch a quick preview of what's to come in the Main Event— Poirier vs. Hooker.

Dan "The Hangman" Hooker (20-8) is the fifth ranked contender in the lightweight division, and his record is nearly as impressive as Poirier's since his return to lightweight. Hooker began his UFC run as a featherweight, going 3-3 with no back-to-back wins. Since moving to the UFC lightweight division, Hooker is 7-1 with three combined Performance or Fight of the Night awards. His last two wins have come against other top ten ranked fighters, so he's earned this big chance to move up. If he keeps rolling, a title fight could be in his future as well.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker?

You can watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Poirier and Hooker. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also see UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV's Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. We have all the details on every major service, so you can compare and select your best option.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker on Hulu - Yes, with ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV Cable in a rear naked choke



ESPN & UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker live streaming straight to you.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN is on Hulu, which means UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker will be online on Hulu.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here . UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now UFC goes Mobile



The Plus Plan brings you UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has ESPN so you can access the UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker on YouTube TV: Yes, with ESPN.

YouTube TV Tap Play. Don't Tapout.



OK Google, Watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ESPN for UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night airing on ESPN and ESPN+. (All time Eastern)

Prelims 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Dustin Poirier (25-6) vs. Dan Hooker (20-8)

Mike Perry (13-6) vs. Mickey Gall (6-2)

Gian Villante (17-11) vs. Maurice Greene (8-5)

Brendan Allen (14-3) vs. Kyle Daukaus (9-0)

Philipe Lins (14-4) vs. Tanner Boser (17-6-1)

Sean Woodson (7-0) vs. Julian Erosa (23-9)

Prelims

Luis Pena (8-2) vs. Khama Worthy (15-6)

Takashi Sato (15-3) vs. Jason Witt (17-5)

Kay Hansen (6-3) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (9-4)

Jordan Griffin (18-7) vs. Youssef Zalal (8-2)

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker

UFC FIght Night: Poirier vs. Hooker will be available to stream in the ESPN app. You'll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel.

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 251 Usman vs. Burns on July 11. The service also has more UFC Fight Night events like this one, including some that are exclusive to the service. ESPN+ has tons of great sports content, including the full "30 for 30" library, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events.

Learn how to watch ESPN+ on your TV

The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

How much will UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker cost?

If you choose to watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker on ESPN+, it will cost $5 a month, or $50 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on June 27 with Poirier vs. Hooker .

If you choose to watch this night of fights on ESPN, you might be able to snag a free trial to one of the variety of Live TV streaming services that include ESPN. Hulu is one option with a one week free trial , and it includes a lot more to try during your free week.