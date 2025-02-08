How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show 2025 online or on TV – Kendrick Lamar headline, special guest SZA, performance time

If there's one man who has what it takes to upstage the NFL super stars of the Chiefs and the Eagles, it's legendary rapper Kendrick Lamar, so it's no surprise that the 22-time Grammy winner has been tapped up for the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

You can watch the Super Bowl halftime show 2025 for FREE online via Tubi in the US and ITVX in the UK. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch the Kendrick Lamar performance from anywhere with a VPN.

King Kendrick, K.Dot, Kung Fu Kenny or plain old Kendrick Lamar. Whatever you call him, he's become one of the most popular, innovative and best selling rappers on the planet since his debut record Good Kid, m.A.A.d City went triple platinum back in 2012.

Add to that no 22 Grammys, an Emmy, a Pulitzer Prize and a heaving shelf of other awards, and Kendrick is a bona find legend. A solo halftime show is one of the few things he hasn't done yet, so he'll pull out all the stops for this milestone moment.

Kendrick isn't a total stranger to the stage, having appeared three years ago at Super Bowl LVI alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem. But this year is all about K.Dot and his rich back catalog that includes hits like Humble, Money Trees, DNA, Swimming Pools and 2024's Song of the Year Not Like Us. Plus, with SZA confirmed to be joining him in New Orleans, All The Stars will inevitably be on the setlist.

Like the Super Bowl commercials, movie trailers and celebrity spotting, the halftime show is a must-watch even if you're not into the actual NFL, so you'll want to tune in to King Kenny's set.

Here's how to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025 from anywhere in the world, and for free in many places.

In many countries, the Super Bowl and Kendrick Lamar's halftime show are available to watch totally FREE

There will be free streams in the US (Tubi), UK (ITV), Australia (7Plus), Ireland (VM Play) and Mexico (Azteca 7), as well as airing free on TV in Germany on RTL.

If you're not in one of those countries, the NFL Games Pass from DAZN is also heavily discounted in the run up to the game, so you could bag a subscription for less than a dollar and watch the halftime show for practically nothing.

Plus, if you're traveling abroad, you can use a VPN to access your usual free stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN, more on that below.

How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025 in the US

US-based Kendrick Lamar fans can watch the halftime show on Fox.

Fox is available on cable and via most live TV streaming services. For example, Sling TV Blue features Fox in select areas and costs from $46 per month, while Fubo costs from $84.99 per month but includes Fox within its 200+ strong channel line-up and has a 7-day free trial.

Fox is also making this year's Super Bowl available to live stream completely FREE via the Tubi streaming platform. As well as streaming on your web browser, the Tubi app is available on smartphones, a range of smart TVs and streaming devices.

How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025 in the UK

ITV1 is airing Super Bowl LIX on TV in the UK, which means you'll also be able to stream the halftime show on the ITVX streaming service. Both are totally free for licence fee payers.

The game and halftime show are also going to be shown on Sky Sports.

Whilst ITV and Sky will carry the halftime show, they won't air the famous Super Bowl commercials or many of the extra stuff around the show. If you want that, you'll need the NFL Game Pass via DAZN, which is currently down to just 99p and available as a standalone subscription.

Timings aren't exact as it depends how long the opening quarters of the game take, but we're expecting Kendrick Lamar to take the stage some time after 1am in the UK.

If you're trying to access your usual stream while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad — instructions below.

How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025 in Canada

Unfortunately, there are no free options for the Super Bowl or the halftime show in Canada.

However, if you already have a cable package, you'll be able to watch on TSN or CTV.

If you'd prefer to stream or don't have cable, TSN+ can be accessed via your TV provider or as a standalone subscription, or you can go for NFL Game Pass, which is included with a DAZN subscription in Canada. Prices start at $29.99 a month or $199 a year.

If you're visiting Canada from a country where the Super Bowl is free, you could try a VPN to watch the halftime show at no extra cost. See below for details.

How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025 in Australia

You can watch Super Bowl LIX for free in Australia on 7Mate. Expect the halftime show to start at around 12pm AEDT on Monday, February 10.

If you want to stream online, the Seven Network's 7Plus streaming service will let you do so. Anybody with access to Foxtel or Kayo Sports can also watch the game and Kendrick Lamar's performance there.

How to watch Super Bowl halftime show from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the Super Bowl halftime show 2025 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you find yourself!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that makes your device look like it's back home. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Super Bowl LIX takes place on Sunday, February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The halftime show usually takes place around 90 minutes after kick-off time. That means it will start at around 8pm ET / 5pm PT. That's 1am GMT and 12pm AEDT on Monday, February 10.

What will be on Kendrick Lamar's setlist? We don't know yet! With only 15-20 minutes, Lamar can't play everything, but halftime performers are pretty good at getting in loads of songs during that time by playing abridged versions and mash-ups. Many details are being kept quiet for the surprise, but we do know that SZA is a special guest, so we think they'll play their hit song All The Stars together. In a normal world, Grammys Song and Record of the Year Not Like Us would be on the setlist, but an ongoing legal dispute with Drake – who the song is a diss about – might mean it's not played. And if it is, we'd expect more drama in the fall out... To get you thinking, we've imagined a possible halftime show setlist with some of the top songs Kendrick should definitely play.