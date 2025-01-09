How to watch The Good Ship Murder Season 2 online: stream seafaring crime drama's latest voyage

Watch The Good Ship Murder Season 2 and set sail for another round of murder in the Mediterranean. The latest crime cruise arrives on January 10 and will be available to stream for FREE in the UK on My5. Don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch The Good Ship Murder Season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

Time: 9pm UK / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8am AEDT (Sat)

UK: My5 (free)

Use a VPN to watch C5 from anywhere

Fresh from solving a dastardly festive fatality in the 2024 Christmas Special, the crew of The Good Ship Murder season 2 return to get to the bottom of more suspicious deaths, with plenty of personal baggage in tow, in the second outing for this popular cosy crime series.

Starring Shayne Ward as former detective turned cruise ship crooner Jack Grayling, and Catherine Tyldesley as First Officer Kate Woods, the show is very much Channel 5’s answer to Death In Paradise. And like that murder mystery juggernaut, there’s a fine balance achieved here between brutal murder, soapy drama and comedy hijinks.

Season 2 sees Jack ramp up his efforts to woo Kate, planning a romantic evening at the opera in Rome. However, the arrival of Jack’s estranged daughter – and her plan to reunite him with his soon-to-be-ex-wife – sends that plan out to sea. Not to mention the murder of one of the opera troupe. Later in the season, Jack will have to grapple with the reemergence of a notorious criminal from his detective days, while investigating the murder of one of his henchmen. You don’t get that on P&O.

Ready to add some sunshine into those dark January nights? Here's how to watch The Good Ship Murder Season 2 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Good Ship Murder Season 2 online in the UK for free

The Good Ship Murder Season 2 will premiere on Channel 5 at 9pm UK on Friday, January 10. The following 7 episodes will go out in the same slot weekly. You'll also be able to stream live and on catch up on the My5 streaming service, which is where you can also catch the previous season and 2024 Christmas Special. Channel 5 and My5 are free to watch. If you're trying to access My5 while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch from anywhere.

Can I watch The Good Ship Murder Season 2 online in the US?

Viewers in the US (and Canada) can stream episodes of The Good Ship Murder on BritBox. It's likely that North American cosy crime fans are in for a bit of a wait for season two though – season one didn't sail across the Atlantic until some eight months after it concluded in the UK and there's still no sighting of the recent Christmas special on the horizon.

BritBox costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, but new users can get a 7-day free trial before paying a cent.

Brits visiting the States will need a VPN to watch The Good Ship Murder season 2. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch The Good Ship Murder Season 2 online in Australia?

While Aussies can stream season one totally free via SBS On Demand, there's currently no news on when The Good Ship Murder season two might arrive, with the recent Christmas Special yet to make port Down Under.

That means that Brits abroad looking to stream The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special will want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch The Good Ship Murder Season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch The Good Ship Murder season 2 on the My5 streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

