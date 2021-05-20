What's Coming to HBO Max in June 2021
By Emily Price
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights, debuts on HBO and the big screen on June 11.
A ton of exciting new content is headed to HBO Max this June, with two big releases that are going to the streamer and theaters simultaneously.
On June 4, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It debuts in theaters and HBO Max. It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. On June 11, In The Heights, debuts on HBO and the big screen. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tale takes place just outside of the 181st street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.
All eight Harry Potter films will be available on the streamer through the month of June, and a number of other library titles are joining the mix including Miss Congeniality, Rat Race, and The Wedding Singer.
Here's the full rundown of what to expect in June:
June 1
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People's Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace
June 2
To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
June 3
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
June 4
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
June 5
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
June 6
Rizzoli & Isles
June 8
Billy on the Street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
June 9
Young Hearts, 2020
June 10
F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale
June 11
Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
In season two, our five protagonists are stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good.
In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)
June 12
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
June 15
Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The documentary, directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, follows Señor Jr. to Cuba, where he is tasked with directing a stage production of the Tony® and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Rent,” the country’s first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years.
June 17
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO) (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices)
June 18
Super Friends
June 19
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
June 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
June 24
LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
A no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women’s national team’s ongoing fight for equal pay as told by Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis and others.
June 25
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
June 29
The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
