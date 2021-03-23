What's Coming to Tubi in April 2021

Coneheads comes to Tubi in April.

If you’re looking for something new to watch in April, Tubi is offering a pretty solid lineup of new movies and series. The best part? You can catch them all for free if you’re willing to put up with some ads along the way.

Unlike some other streaming services that drop new titles throughout the month, most of Tubi’s new stuff will be available starting on April 1.

In April the streamer is adding a number of iconic films including Coming to America and Wayne’s World as well as Academy-Award nominees such as Taxi Driver with Robert DeNiro and Drive starring Ryan Gosling and classic nostalgic shows like Charlie’s Angels and Starsky & Hutch.

Here’s the full rundown of what to expect in April:

Action

Accident Man (2018)

Air Strike (2018) - starting 4/2

Airport (1970)

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)

Bad Country (2014)

Basic (2003)

Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the Fourth Reich (2016)

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Drive (2011)

Earthquake (1974)

Fury (2014)

Kill ‘Em All (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

Priest (2011)

Running Scared (2006)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Universal Soldier: Regeneration (2009)

Black Cinema

All About Benjamins (2002)

Backfire (2017) - starting 4/5

Coming to America (1988)

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Get on the Bus (1996)

House Party (1-5) (1995 - 2013)

Kevin Hart’s What Now: All Access (2016) - starting 4/5

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Wash (2001)

Comedy

Adaptation (2002)

Click (2006)

Coneheads (1993)

D.E.B.S (2005)

Detective Chinatown 2 (2018)

Elektra Luxx (2010)

Guess Who (2005)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Problem Child 3 (1994)

Running with Scissors (2006)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

The Toy (1982)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Drama

American History X (1998)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Bobby (2006)

Concussion (2015)

Double Platinum (1999)

Feel the Noise (2007)

I Saw the Light (2016)

Moon (2009)

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (2017)

Risen (2016)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Cotton Club Encore (1984)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Horror

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)

Cry Wolf (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Home Invasion (2015)

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990)

Raw (2016)

Slumber (2017) - starting 4/15

The Intruders (2015)

The Unborn (2009)

Wer (2013)

Kids & Family

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue (2016)

Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures (2002)

Felix the Cat Saves Christmas (2004)

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie (2002)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Open Season 3 (2010)

The Land Before Time Direct-to-Video Franchise (1988-2016)

The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997)

The Swan Princess (1994)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)

Romance

Premium (2006)

Sense & Sensibility (1995)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Way We Were (1997)

The Wackness (2008)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Beyond White Space (2018) - starting 4/15

Cross (2011)

Flatliners (2017)

Kin (2018)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Extinct (2007)

Signs (2002)

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

UFO (2018)

Thriller & Mystery

Exposed (2016)

Hearts and Bones (2019) - launching 4/19

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Lonely Hearts (2006)

Passengers (2008)

Premonition (2007)

Straw Dogs (2011)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Untraceable (2008)

Under Suspicion (2000)

U-Turn (1997)

When the Bough Breaks (2016)

TV Series

Ambitions (2019) - Season 1

Charlie’s Angels (1976) - Seasons 1-5

Def Comedy Jam (1992) - Season 1, starting 4/15

Dilbert (1999) - Seasons 1-2

Drive (2007) - Season 1

Felix the Cat (1958) - Season 1

Gidget (1965) - Season 1

I Dream of Jeannie (1965) - Seasons 1-5

Jumanji: The Animated Series (1996) - Seasons 1-3

Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend (2018) - Season 1

Olivia (2009) - Seasons 1-2, starting 4/15

Party of Five (1994) - Seasons 1-6

Pan Am (2011) - Season 1

Spartacus (2004) - Season 1

Starsky & Hutch (1975) - Seasons 1-4

Strong Medicine (2000) - Seasons 1-6

Survivor’s Remorse (2014-2017) - Seasons 1-4

Swamp Thing (2019) - Seasons 1-3, starting 4/15

The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992) - Mini-series

The Partridge Family (1970) - Seasons 1-4

The PJs (1999) - Seasons 1-3, starting 4/5

The Underdog (1964)