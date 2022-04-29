What's on TV for Friday, April 29

Top picks tonight

2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft continues tonight with rounds 2 and 3. What players will be added to your favorite teams?

Watch the NFL Draft at 7pm ET/4 pm PT on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network.

NBA playoffs

Just one game in the NBA Playoffs tonight, but it's one where the series is on the line as the Memphis Grizzlies look to close out the Minnesota Timberwolves in game six.

Watch Grizzlies vs Timberwolves at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on ESPN.

Ozark

The last episodes of Ozark are now available. See how the Byrds and Ruth's story comes to an end in the popular crime drama.

Watch Ozark season 4 part 2 anytime on Netflix.

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Red questions the whereabouts of a former associate. The Task Force hunts down a criminal dealing in illegal psychedelics.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Grace and Frankie

The final episodes of Grace and Frankie are here. Fans can enjoy more laughs with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin with seven more episodes.

Watch Grace and Frankie anytime on Netflix.

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new Magnum P.I., a disoriented man hires Magnum and Higgins to investigate a crime he doesn't remember after he woke up on the beach covered in blood.

Watch Magnum P.I. at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Blue Bloods

Tonight on a new Blue Bloods, when Erin is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after serving 12 years, she enlists Anthony and Danny to investigate her office's role in his sentencing.

Watch Blue Bloods at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Dynasty

Tonight on a new Dynasty, as Blake and Cristal attend a Yale reunion, Blake runs into an old friend, Sonya, who has more than just the reunion on her mind.

Watch Dynasty at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Charmed

Tonight on a new Charmed, Mel, Maggie and Kaela must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman.

Watch Charmed at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.