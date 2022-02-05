What's on TV for Saturday, Feb. 5

Top Picks Tonight

The NHL's best meet in Las Vegas for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game

A classic college basketball rivalry renews with Duke vs North Carolina

The Beijing Winter Olympics hands out its first medals

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

NHL All-Star Game

The NHL's 66th midseason showcase, the NHL All-Star game, is going down tonight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The four-team, 3-on-3 tournament, features some of the best players in the world, including Connor McDavid, Claude Giroux, Victor Hedman and Johnny Gaudreau.

Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at 3 p.m. ET on ABC on streaming on ESPN Plus.

Duke vs North Carolina

Rivals Duke and North Carolina are battling it out tonight in some college basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Watch Duke vs North Carolina at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Beijing Winter Olympics

Medals are being handed out in biathlon, speed skating, cross-country skiing and more on the first full day of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Watch the Winter Olympics across NBCUniversal channels and the Peacock streaming service, including live coverage on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

College basketball

Duke vs North Carolina is always a big draw that merits its own call out, but the rest of the Saturday's college basketball slate is fantastic as well. Here are some of the top games and how to watch them:

No. 17 Uconn vs No. 12 Villanova, Noon ET, Fox

No. 8 Baylor vs N. 10 Kansas, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 19 USC vs No. 7 Arizona, 5 p.m. ET, Fox

No. 2 Gonzaga vs BYU, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

PGA Golf Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am third-round play from Monterey, Cal. Celebrity Saturday returns on the host Pebble Beach Golf Links, with the 54-hole cut looming for both pro-am teams (top 25).

Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, with additional coverage available on ESPN Plus.

Nightmare Alley

Making its cable TV premiere on HBO, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as an ambitious carney with the talent to manipulate people who hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.

Watch Nightmare Alley on HBO at 8 p.m. ET/PT, or stream on HBO Max and Hulu anytime.