What's on TV for Saturday, Feb. 5
By Emily Price published
It's sports, sports and more sports with the NHL All-Star game ; Duke vs North Carolina in college basketball's and the Winter Olympics.
Top Picks Tonight
- The NHL's best meet in Las Vegas for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game
- A classic college basketball rivalry renews with Duke vs North Carolina
- The Beijing Winter Olympics hands out its first medals
- See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide
NHL All-Star Game
The NHL's 66th midseason showcase, the NHL All-Star game, is going down tonight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The four-team, 3-on-3 tournament, features some of the best players in the world, including Connor McDavid, Claude Giroux, Victor Hedman and Johnny Gaudreau.
Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at 3 p.m. ET on ABC on streaming on ESPN Plus.
Duke vs North Carolina
Rivals Duke and North Carolina are battling it out tonight in some college basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Watch Duke vs North Carolina at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Beijing Winter Olympics
Medals are being handed out in biathlon, speed skating, cross-country skiing and more on the first full day of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Watch the Winter Olympics across NBCUniversal channels and the Peacock streaming service, including live coverage on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET.
College basketball
Duke vs North Carolina is always a big draw that merits its own call out, but the rest of the Saturday's college basketball slate is fantastic as well. Here are some of the top games and how to watch them:
No. 17 Uconn vs No. 12 Villanova, Noon ET, Fox
No. 8 Baylor vs N. 10 Kansas, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 19 USC vs No. 7 Arizona, 5 p.m. ET, Fox
No. 2 Gonzaga vs BYU, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
PGA Golf Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am third-round play from Monterey, Cal. Celebrity Saturday returns on the host Pebble Beach Golf Links, with the 54-hole cut looming for both pro-am teams (top 25).
Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, with additional coverage available on ESPN Plus.
Nightmare Alley
Making its cable TV premiere on HBO, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as an ambitious carney with the talent to manipulate people who hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.
Watch Nightmare Alley on HBO at 8 p.m. ET/PT, or stream on HBO Max and Hulu anytime.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.