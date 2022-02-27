What's on TV for Sunday, Feb. 27
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top Picks Tonight
- Two shows wrap up their seasons tonight, Euphoria and 1883
- American Idol season 20 gets underway
- The 2022 SAG Awards are presented
Euphoria
On the season finale of Euphoria, snippets of memory collide with the present and future.
Watch Euphoria at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO or HBO Max.
1883
On the season 1 finale of 1883, James and Margaret face a heavy decision. Shea and Thomas take bold action to help one of their own.
Watch 1883 anytime on Paramount Plus.
American Idol
American Idol returns for its 20th season, which means it's time for everyone's favorite part of the show - the auditions. The iconic judge auditions begin across the United States on the first episode of the new season of the show.
Watch American Idol at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
2022 SAG Awards
The Screen Actors Guild hosts its annual SAG Awards, recognizing the best performances by actors across movies and TV.
Watch the 2022 SAG Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS or TNT.
The Rookie
Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, officers Nolan and Harper help Skip Tracer Randy on his first bounty hunter case. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Sergeant Bradford are on the hunt for a perpetrator on a citywide crime spree.
Watch The Rookie at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
The Simpsons
Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, when Homer and Marge are lost in an icy wilderness, they must push themselves to their limits to survive.
Watch The Simpsons at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
The Great North
Tonight on The Great North, Beef joins a local moms' group, while Moon and his friends build a Dread Sled. Meanwhile, the rest of the family digs into the investigation of Wolf and Honeybee's disappearing potholder.
Watch The Great North at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
Bob's Burgers
On a new Bob's Burgers, Bob and Linda accept a Valentine's Day dinner invitation from the chef of a fancy restaurant on Kingshead Island. Meanwhile, the kids have a scheme to get cheap Valentine's Day candy.
Watch Bob's Burgers at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
