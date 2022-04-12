What's on TV for Tuesday, April 12

Top picks tonight

The Thing About Pam

On the finale for The Thing About Pam, Pam goes to shocking and absurd extremes to extricate herself from the web of lies she has spun. Some measure of justice, redemption and hope is finally found.

Watch The Thing About Pam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

black-ish

Tonight on a new black-ish, the penultimate of the comedy series, Pops, Dre and Junior go on a "man trip" to heal old wounds. Meanwhile, Diane and Jack contemplate their futures as they look at their college wish lists.

Watch black-ish at 9:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.

NHL hockey

ESPN has a double-header of NHL hockey games tonight.

First, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals will take the ice at 7 pm ET/4 pm ET on ESPN.

The second game will see the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Dallas Stars at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN.

This Is Us

On a new This Is Us, after a few rough weeks for Kate and Toby, tonight we'll see how their relationship evolves over the course of several years.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

FBI: International

Tonight on a new FBI: International, the Fly Team lands in hot water when Vo is found at the scene where a Hungarian gambling regulator was murdered.

Watch FBI: International at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Abbott Elementary

Tonight on a new Abbott Elementary, while on Abbott's annual zoo field trip, Tariq unexpectedly reveals that he has been offered a job in New York. As Janine struggles with a big choice, Barbara starts questioning her future.

Watch Abbott Elementary at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Resident

Tonight on The Resident, when Conrad confronts a pharmacy owner about fraudulent prescriptions being filled under his name, the situation takes a dangerous turn.

Watch The Resident at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.