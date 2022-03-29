What's on TV for Tuesday, March 29

Top picks tonight

This Is Us

The series finale This Is Us gets another week closer, meaning you won't want to miss anything. Tonight Randall and Rebecca embark on a road trip and reflect on their past.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Abbott Elementary

Tonight on a new Abbott Elementary, when the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the teachers band together to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Mr. Johnson provides comforting life advice to Gregory; and later, the teachers finally meet Jacob’s boyfriend, Zach, who joins in to help stop the students “desking”.

Watch Abbott Elementary at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

black-ish

On a new black-ish, when Dre and Bow get a note that Devante may be falling behind at his private school, they expect he is being discriminated against because he is the only Black student in class. But during their visit to his classroom, they realize there may be more to it, and gravely overstep in one of his school projects. At home, Junior is still coping with heartbreak, and Jack and Diane enlist Charlie to cheer him up.

Watch black-ish at 9:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Mr. Mayor

Tonight on a new Mr. Mayor, in the midst of a heat wave, Neil has a fling with Angelica, a prominent commercial actor. Meanwhile, Tommy accidentally ruins the joy of Arpi's scratch-off lottery habit.

Watch Mr. Mayor at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, Conrad and The Raptor help out an old friend whose heart problems reveal a bigger issue than they anticipated.

Watch The Resident at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Superman & Lois

Tonight on a new episode of Superman & Lois, Lois thanks Lana for sticking up for Jonathan when he is taunted for getting football season canceled; Jordan's unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah rattled.

Watch Superman & Lois at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

FBI

Tonight on a new episode of FBI, after an ICE agent is fatally shot at an ICE vs DEA hockey game, the team attempts to find the shooter who they believe may also be targeting Congressman Curtis Grange.

Watch FBI at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.