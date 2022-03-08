What's on TV for Tuesday, March 8

Top picks tonight

Rebecca has an important announcement on a new episode of This Is Us

The true-crime story The Thing About Pam premieres

Netflix debuts a brand new stand-up special starring Taylor Tomlinson

This Is Us

Tonight on a new This Is Us, Rebecca has a big announcement to make at Thanksgiving dinner.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Thing About Pam

NBC's latest show, The Thing About Pam, debuts tonight. Based on a true story, meet Pam Hupp, Betsy Faria's close friend and the last person to see her alive after dropping Betsy off at home on the night of her murder.

Watch The Thing About Pam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You

Taylor Tomlinson returns to Netflix with her second original comedy special, Look At You. Taylor hilariously shares an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, grief and dating.

Watch Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You anytime on Netflix.

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, as his clinical begins, Devon treats his first patient with a revolutionary medical fluid that doesn't go as planned. Meanwhile, an overdosed John Doe is rushed to Chastain.

Watch The Resident at 8pm ET/PT on Fox.

Last One Standing

They're comedians starring in a thrilling drama, but if their jokes don't land in the unscripted scenes, they're off the show. Let the mayhem begin!

Watch Last One Standing anytime on Netflix.

Superman & Lois

Tonight on a new Superman & Lois, Superman pleads with Lt. Anderson to investigate Ally Allston. Lois receives some upsetting news.

Watch Superman & Lois at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Grand Crew

Tonight on a new Grand Crew, Wyatt gets into an art show and asks Sherm to be his subject. Noah does not know if Simone is ready to take the next step.

Watch Grand Crew at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.