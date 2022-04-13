What's on TV for Wednesday, April 13

Top picks tonight

The Masked Singer

On a new episode of The Masked Singer, the three remaining singers from round two will compete for their spot in the finale. Call Me Kat star Leslie Jordan will bring the funny to the panelists' desk. Check out a clue recap for the three masked singers below.

Watch The Masked Singer at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Survivor

It's a double-stuffed new episode of Survivor tonight, as the reality series will air for two hours. In it, castaways drop their buffs and rearrange tribes before an intense immunity challenge. Also, one castaway is taken to another island and has the power to change the game.

Watch Survivor at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs continue with two more play-in games. First, the Charlotte Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN.

Then the San Antonio Spurs play the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN.

The Goldbergs

On a new episode of The Goldbergs, when Beverly steps in for PE coach at William Penn Academy, Adam reluctantly takes her Jazzercise class. He is surprised to find enjoyment in it, until Beverly suffers an embarrassing incident.

Watch The Goldbergs at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Conners

On a new episode of The Conners, Dan enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel after Louise points out that Dan's generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her; and Robin and Darlene.

Watch The Conners at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Wonder Years

On. new episode of The Wonder Years, Bruce returns home from Vietnam and the family is shocked to find out he is dating an older woman with an 8-year-old son with whom he is eager to start his life.

Watch The Wonder Years at 8:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Chicago Med

On a new Chicago Med, Archer and Hannah clash over a patient with close ties to Goodwin. After a patient is shot during a home invasion, Dylan and Crockett help with the investigation.

Watch Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.