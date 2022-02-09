What's on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 9

Top Picks Tonight

We're down to nine houseguests on an all new Celebrity Big Brother

Gordon Ramsay and his fellow judges continue to challenge their contestants on Next Level Chef

Day 6 of the Beijing Winter Olympics

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Celebrity Big Brother

Tonight on Celebrity Big Brother, who will be put on the eviction block next as the houseguests settle into the game.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Next Level Chef

Tonight on a new Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a pork dish.

Watch Next Level Chef at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

2022 Winter Olympics

Snowboarder Chloe Kim and figure skater Nathan Chen highlight NBC's primetime Olympics coverage as Kim competes in Women's snowboard halfpipe and Chen continues his pursuit of gold in men's figure skating.

Watch the Winter Olympics all day across NBCU platforms, with NBC's primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Amazing Race

The latest episode of The Amazing Race sees the teams continue their journey in Corsica, France, where they will have to stomach casu martzu, otherwise known as "maggot cheese."

Watch The Amazing Race at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

NHL on TNT

This week's NHL on TNT coverage features a double header. First the Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars, then later the New York Islanders battle the Vancounver Canucks.

Watch the NHL on TNT starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

I Can See Your Voice

Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton and an additional rotating panel of celebrity detectives, must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

Watch I Can See Your Voice at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.