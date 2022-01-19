What's on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 19

Top Picks Tonight

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle returns for season 3

A new episode of The Wonder Years sees Dean lose his position as first chair saxophone

On The Amazing Race , after halting for the pandemic, the race begins again

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Too Hot to Handle season 3

On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

The Wonder Years

Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, when Dean loses his position as first chair saxophone in the school band, Bill lays the pressure on him to earn it back.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The Amazing Race

On the latest episode of The Amazing Race, teams gather in Switzerland to restart the race nearly 20 month after production was suspended for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

NBA Basketball

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Boston Celtics in some NBA basketball. Today's game is being played from TD Garden in Boston.

Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Chicago Med

On a new Chicago Med, Will and Stevie get stuck in the middle of a marital face-off. Dr. Blake's entire surgical team mysteriously collapses during a liver transplant.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Next Level Chef

On a new Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a poultry dish.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Batwoman

On a new Batwoman, Ryan, Sophie and Luke attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley's reappearance in Gotham.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.