What's on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 19
By Emily Price published
'Too Hot to Handle' season 3 drops on Netflix; plus new episodes of 'The Wonder Years' and 'The Amazing Race.'
Top Picks Tonight
- Netflix's Too Hot to Handle returns for season 3
- A new episode of The Wonder Years sees Dean lose his position as first chair saxophone
- On The Amazing Race, after halting for the pandemic, the race begins again
Too Hot to Handle season 3
On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.
Watch anytime on Netflix.
The Wonder Years
Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, when Dean loses his position as first chair saxophone in the school band, Bill lays the pressure on him to earn it back.
Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
The Amazing Race
On the latest episode of The Amazing Race, teams gather in Switzerland to restart the race nearly 20 month after production was suspended for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
NBA Basketball
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Boston Celtics in some NBA basketball. Today's game is being played from TD Garden in Boston.
Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Chicago Med
On a new Chicago Med, Will and Stevie get stuck in the middle of a marital face-off. Dr. Blake's entire surgical team mysteriously collapses during a liver transplant.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Next Level Chef
On a new Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a poultry dish.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.
Watch anytime on Netflix.
Batwoman
On a new Batwoman, Ryan, Sophie and Luke attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley's reappearance in Gotham.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.
