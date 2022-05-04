What's on TV for Wednesday, May 4

Top picks tonight

Good Sam

On the Good Sam season 1 finale, the on-again/off-again battle between Dr. Sam Griffith and Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith takes a shocking turn that will irrevocably change their family dynamic and the future of the hospital.

Watch Good Sam at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Survivor

Tonight on Survivor, one castaway will land a win in the reward challenge, earning a chance to nurture social bonds during a pivotal moment in the game.

Watch Survivor at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

The Masked Singer

On an all new The Masked Singer, the final three singers perform for the last remaining coveted spot this season. Two singers will be unmasked and the final singer will move on to the season 7 finale.

Watch The Masked Singer at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The Flash

Tonight on a new episode of The Flash, Team Flash is under attack, and each must fight to save not only themselves but each other.

Watch The Flash at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

NBA playoffs

Tonight's NBA playoff action includes:

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TNT

NHL playoffs

The NHL playoffs on ESPN continue tonight, here's the full schedule:

Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN

Tampa Bay Lighting vs Toronto Maples Leafs, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on ESPN2

St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN2

The Goldbergs

Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs, with Adam's graduation approaching, Beverly debates staying on as William Penn Academy's Quaker Warden.

Watch The Goldbergs at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

A Million Little Things

Tonight on A Million Little Things, Maggie and Gary go to great lengths to entertain an unexpected visitor and Regina fears Tyrell is moving too quickly with a new love interest.

Watch A Million Little Things at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC