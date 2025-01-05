A new season of Hallmark's beloved rom-dram When Calls the Heart premieres tonight

Looking for something other than the Golden Globes 2025 to watch tonight? If you're a Hallmark fan, you're in luck: the fan-favorite romantic drama When Calls the Heart season 12 premieres this evening, January 5, at 9pm Eastern Time on Hallmark Channel.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode, entitled "The Mountie Way," reads: "Elizabeth receives a sentimental surprise in time for Little Jack's first day of school; Nathan trains a new Mountie cadet; Rosemary and Lee make a landmark decision."

Longtime fans have several to be excited about new episodes: along with reconnecting with our favorite citizens of Hope Valley, we'll also get to see schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) and mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) finally embarking on a romance together.

While talking to Swooon, Krakow teased about what it's been like entering this new chapter for their characters: "We spend a lot more time together this season, and I think you get to see some real romantic moments between us, as well as some really heartfelt co-parenting in this blended family. Those scenes are some of my favorites. They’re really special this season.”

Also special are the new cast addition this season, including Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert, who joins the series as Georgie McGill, a woman who “shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident.”

To tune into the season 12 premiere of When Calls the Heart, you're going to need access to Hallmark. Handily, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. You can also access Hallmark via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new series from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel directly.

First Look - When Calls the Heart - All New Season Sunday January 5 - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for When Calls the Heart season 12 before tuning into the premiere episode at 9pm ET on Hallmark tonight.