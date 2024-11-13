When High Potential is returning with new episodes

High Potential is a bonafide hit on ABC. The new crime series starring Kaitlin Olson saw its premiere episode watched by more than 20 million people over a month across ABC, Hulu, Disney Plus and other digital platforms, per data from Nielsen that ABC shared , making it one of highest rated ABC series premiere in four years. But the show is now on hiatus following its fall finale, leaving many asking the question: when are new episodes High Potential coming back?

The bad news, High Potential won’t be airing new episodes until 2025. The good news, you’ll only have to wait a week into the new year, as High Potential will return to ABC on Tuesday, January 7. It will do so at a new time and sharing the night with two other popular ABC crime shows, as High Potential will air at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC following Will Trent season 3 at 8 pm ET/PT and preceding The Rookie season 7 at 10 pm ET/PT.

High Potential, based on the French series HPI, follows Morgan Gillroy (Olson), a single mom working as a cleaner whose incredibly high IQ allows her to become a consultant with the Los Angeles Police Department to help solve crimes. The series also stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Matthew Lamb, Amirah J, Garrett Dillahunt and Judy Reyes.

In addition to viewers enjoying the show (as evidenced by the ratings), critics have also shown love to the new crime drama. The first season currently has a 94% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes . Despite the good ratings and critical acclaim, ABC has not yet given High Potential a season 2 order, though we tend to think it’s just a matter of time.

Though it won’t be a new episode, TV Guide has ABC airing a rerun of High Potential on Tuesday, November 19. We don’t know about November 26 at this time, but starting December 3 ABC will be airing some Christmas TV programming on Tuesday nights, including CMA Country Christmas, the classic claymation movie Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and more.

If you’re behind on High Potential, this will give you plenty of time to catch up with the series. In addition to reruns on ABC, you can stream High Potential on-demand on Hulu, Disney Plus (through the Hulu on Disney Plus option) or you can rent episodes via digital on-demand platforms (ie Prime Video). Or, you can read WTW’s High Potential recaps.