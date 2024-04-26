Why is Shark Tank not new tonight, April 26?

It's always nice when you have a routine that helps you wind down after a long week, and having a TV show to watch is definitely a great one. Unfortunately, if Shark Tank is that show for you, you may be a little annoyed to learn that there won’t be a new episode of Shark Tank season 15 on Friday, April 26. In fact, no episode of Shark Tank is airing on ABC on April 26.

Instead, when Shark Tank's 8 pm ET/PT time slot rolls around, ABC viewers are going to find the NFL Draft 2024. ABC is airing live coverage of day two of the NFL Draft starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. With draft coverage scheduled to run through 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, there also won’t be any new episode of 20/20 on ABC on April 26.

The good news is this is a one-week disturbance, as Shark Tank season 15 is set to return with an all-new episode next Friday, May 3, at its usual 8 pm ET/PT time. The May 3 episode is set to be the season finale for Shark Tank.

The NFL Draft has thrown ABC's schedule off-kilter the last couple of days. ABC had live coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, which meant that its stable of dramas — 9-1-1 season 7, Station 19 season 7 and Grey's Anatomy season 20 — were all off the air.

If you're curious about ABC's NFL Draft coverage, the thing to know is that it differs from what ESPN and NFL Network are doing by focusing more on the human interest side of things rather than just the football. The network’s coverage is described as giving "a deeper emphasis on storytelling, providing viewers insight into the draftee’s background and journey to the NFL."

ABC will also have coverage of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, starting at noon ET/9 am PT, but that is not disrupting any of the network's normal programming.

If you're interested in knowing what's in store for the season finale of Shark Tank season 15, some of the business pitches that the Sharks are going to be hearing involve a protein bar with a brain-health mission, a coffee substitute that does not cause jitters, organic plant-care products and an easier way to floss.

But if you need some Shark Tank on your Friday night, past episodes of the series are available to watch on-demand on Hulu.