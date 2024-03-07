Why is So Help Me Todd not new tonight, March 7?

So Help Me Todd is missing from the CBS primetime lineup on Thursday, March 7, but it doesn't take the investigation skills of Todd (Skylar Astin) or Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) to figure out why. Nor are fans going to have to wait long for more new episodes of So Help Me Todd season 2 to return.

First things first, the reason that So Help Me Todd season 2 is not airing a new episode in its usual slot of 9 pm ET/PT on CBS is that the network is airing a special broadcast of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address from 9-11 pm ET/6-8 pm PT.

But So Help Me Todd will be back next week, March 14, with episode 4 of the season, titled "Dial Margaret for Murder." However, fans should be aware that there will likely be a gap again after that episode as CBS is expected to air games for the NCAA's March Madness tournament, which starts its first round on Thursday, March 21.

So Help Me Todd isn't the only CBS show to be impacted by the State of the Union. New drama Elsbeth, which just premiered on February 29, is also not airing a new episode on March 7. However, the hit CBS comedies Young Sheldon season 7 and Ghosts season 3 are airing new episodes in their usual 8 pm ET/PT and 8:30 pm ET/PT time slots.

It's not just CBS shows that are impacted either. With the State of the Union airing on all four of the main US broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), a lot of shows are taking the week off. This includes the Law & Order franchises, headlined by Law & Order: SVU, on NBC.

ABC, meanwhile, is not airing any new episodes tonight, instead opting for a rerun of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as its Thursday primetime shows (Grey's Anatomy season 20, Station 19 season 7 and 9-1-1 season 7) are slated to premiere on March 14.

And while Fox is not airing a new episode of its reality show Farmer Wants a Wife season 2, its other Thursday reality show, Next Level Chef season 3, is new at 8 pm ET/PT ahead of the president's address.

If the week off is inspiring you to catch up with So Help Me Todd season 2, you can stream the series on-demand on Paramount Plus.