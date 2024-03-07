Is there a new episode of Law & Order: SVU tonight, March 7?

In its silver anniversary run, Law & Order: SVU season 25 continues to captivate fans as Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) leads a larger squad room these days, with her and her team solving some of the most heinous crimes in New York City. Not for nothing, there are many viewers also glued to their screens hoping that this season will finally see Olivia and Elliot (Christopher Meloni) become an official couple. But it looks like fans won’t get any closer to seeing if this pair unites or what happens with a new case this week as there is no new episode on March 7.

That’s right, SVU, along with Law & Order season 23 and Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4, are taking a break from airing new episodes tonight. This is due to President Biden giving his State of the Union address beginning at 9 pm ET/PT. However, fans shouldn't worry as Law & Order Thursdays returns with new episodes on Thursday, March 14.

It's not lost on us that when SVU and company air new episodes next week, they'll be doing so as the season premieres of 9-1-1 season 7, Grey’s Anatomy season 20 and Station 19 season 7 air, which could make for quite the TV battle and cause fans of the dramas to make some "difficult" live-viewing choices.

The next new episodes for all the Law & Order shows on March 14 will be episode 7, meaning we’re entering the second half of their shortened 13-episode seasons. Now would be a great time to catch up with anything you've missed on SVU or the other Law & Order shows this season over on Peacock.

Specifically focusing on SVU season 25 episode 7, here is a brief synopsis of the next new episode titled "Probability of Doom":

"When a woman turns her husband in for possessing child pornography, the case is complicated by a sudden death. Benson tries to reconnect with a victim she saved."

Check out this preview clip of what's to come:

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU debut on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC. Episodes become available the next day on Peacock.