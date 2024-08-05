Why Jon Stewart isn't hosting The Daily Show tonight, August 5

The return of Jon Stewart to The Daily Show during this year's election cycle has been a big draw for many, as the former host brought back his wit and personal insight into after years away from the Comedy Central news satire show. But if you're planning on tuning in to The Daily Show episode on Monday, August 5, you won't see Stewart, but there is a very good reason for that.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Stewart is not going to be hosting his usual Monday episode of The Daily Show because the host has tested positive COVID-19. Instead, The Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta is set to handle the August 5 episode that is expected to feature author Roxane Gay and former The Daily Show correspondent and The Office star Ed Helms.

It is expected that Stewart will return to the show on Monday, August 12.

Stewart has been back on The Daily Show since February, as he agreed to host one day a week (mostly Mondays, save for special occasions) throughout the 2024 presidential election. For the other three episodes of the week (The Daily Show airs new episodes Monday through Thursday), current The Daily Show correspondents like Kosta, Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic have been rotating as the host.

Having the other Daily Show correspondents able to back up Stewart is a nice perk, especially as The Daily Show is one of the few late night talk shows currently airing new episodes. CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! are airing reruns for the second straight week as they take some summer breaks, while NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been off the air entirely with the Olympics 2024 ongoing (likely not a coincidence Colbert and Kimmel took this same time period off).

The Daily Show is planning on having a presence at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, taking place from Monday, August 19, to Thursday, August 22, with Stewart expected to host a live show on August 22.

If you want to tune in for The Daily Show tonight, it airs at 11 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, which is available through traditional pay-TV providers or live TV streaming services like Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV ; or you can stream it on-demand with a Paramount Plus subscription.