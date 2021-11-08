‘Yellowstone’ prequel series, ‘1883,’ gets first trailer

Fans who tuned into the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Nov. 7 got the first look at the new series 1883, a prequel series to the popular modern western, which is now available to watch online. Once again created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 will be a Paramount Plus original series that is set to debut on the streaming service Dec. 19.

Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows on cable (airing on the Paramount Network), and ViacomCBS is hoping to capitalize on that popularity and the talent of Sheridan with additional shows set in the world and/or tone of Yellowstone. One example is Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, a Paramount Plus original that is set to premiere on Nov. 14 (the first two episodes will air on Paramount Network), another is 1883, which is a direct prequel to Yellowstone and its central family, the Duttons.

“1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” the official synopsis from Paramount Plus reads. “It is a stark retelling of Western expansion and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

The series stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, LaMonica Garrett, Isabel May and Billy Bob Thornton.

The trailer for 1883 features a poetic narration and some beautiful cinematography of the tough journey the characters will go through as they pursue the dream of Montana, but as the narration states, they are entering into the “land of no mercy.” Watch the trailer below.

Paramount Plus has been building its original series out, most notably with a number of Star Trek series — including Star Trek’s first animated kid series, Star Trek: Prodigy — and a handful of reboots of classic Nickelodeon series, including iCarly and Rugrats. The building out of the “Yellowstone universe” with Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 is the latest strategy for the streamer to draw in subscribers.

In addition to its original series, Paramount Plus offers live sports and a library of classic TV shows and movies, which consumers can sign up for with either a $4.99 per month ad-supported plan or a $9.99 per month ad-free plan, which also includes access to the subscriber’s local CBS station.