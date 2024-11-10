Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premiere airing on CBS tonight, November 10

Millions of viewers are excited to watch the long-awaited premiere of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 tonight, November 10, on the Paramount Network cable channel. If you’re one of them but don’t have Paramount Network as part of your TV setup, fear not, because CBS is here to help as the broadcast network is also airing Yellowstone season 5 episode 9.

After the first new episode of Yellowstone in nearly two years premieres on Paramount Network at 8 pm ET/PT, CBS is going to have its special broadcast of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at 10 pm ET/PT. The western series is set to air after CBS’s usual Sunday night lineup of 60 Minutes and Tracker season 2; Yellowstone is taking the place of The Equalizer season 5 this week.

A couple of things to note about the CBS broadcast of Yellowstone season 5’s return. First, because of broadcast standards, the episode is likely to be edited slightly for language and potentially other things that shows can get away with on cable. Also, all indications are this is a one time thing for the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premiere, CBS is not planning to air more Yellowstone episodes premiering in the following weeks.

Having Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 air on CBS is going to make it more widely available to viewers, as anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription can watch the episode live.

Moving forward though, access to Paramount Network is going to be required for anyone who wants to keep up with the latest episodes of Yellowstone season 5 part 2. You won’t even be able to stream the episodes on-demand right away, as there’s typically a delay before they make their way to Peacock, the streaming home of Yellowstone in the US.

To the episode on hand that is airing Sunday night, it is titled “Desire Is All You Need” and the synopsis reads, “After an event rattles the state of Montana, nothing will ever be the same.”

If you want to catch up with some of the big storylines from the first half of Yellowstone season 5, read our feature on the biggest questions heading into Yellowstone season 5 part 2 or rewatch Yellowstone season 5 episodes on Paramount Network (as part of a mini Yellowstone marathon) or stream on Peacock.