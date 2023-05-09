Yellowstone season 5 streaming debut to ease long wait for new episodes

There's a lot going on with Yellowstone right now, between the flagship series announcing it's ending its run to a new sequel series getting a surprisingly fast release window. But if you've been waiting for a way to watch the latest episodes from Yellowstone season 5 because you don't have access to Paramount Network (or just missed them on the first go around), they are finally coming to streaming for US viewers. Specifically Peacock.

The streaming service officially announced that the first eight episodes of Yellowstone season 5 are set to release on Peacock on Thursday, May 25, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, should you want to binge all the episodes over the holiday.

For fans who have eagerly been awaiting more Yellowstone, this is going to be the best they are going to get for the time being, as the second half of season 5 is not going to premiere until November.

Right now, US consumers could only stream Yellowstone season 5 episodes if they paid for them individually, or the entire season upfront; for reference, that price is $2.99 per episode or $39.99 for all of season 5 on Prime Video. But when the episodes land on Peacock, fans of the western can watch all the episodes for $4.99 per month (with ads, FYI). Peacock also is the exclusive US streaming home for all previous seasons of Yellowstone as well, so you can catch up with Yellowstone seasons 1-4 that way, whether you’re already a fan or new to the show.

If you're wondering why we're specifically mentioning the US getting streaming access to the Yellowstone season 5 episodes it's because outside of the US they were already available to stream on Paramount Plus. Since Yellowstone premiered before Paramount Plus launched, it had a previous streaming deal with Peacock that continues with all new episodes for the western. That deal does not apply with Yellowstone's spinoffs, which is why 1883, 1923, Tulsa King and other Taylor Sheridan shows are streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. This includes the Yellowstone sequel series. While the new show is going to air on Paramount Network like Yellowstone, it is going to stream on Paramount Plus.

Long story short, if you still haven't seen the first half of Yellowstone season 5 and want to do so before the final six episodes of the series premiere in the fall, one of the easiest ways to do so is to be a Peacock subscriber starting May 25.