Yellowstone sequel series gets a surprising release window

We may not know the future of the Dutton Ranch just yet, but we know the future of the Yellowstone TV franchise. It has been officially announced that Yellowstone season 5 is going to serve as the final episodes of the popular western TV series. However, fans won't have to wait long for a new version of the show, as a Yellowstone sequel series has been confirmed and set for a December 2023 premiere.

Multiple outlets reported (opens in new tab) the news that Yellowstone is ending after five seasons, with the final episodes of Yellowstone season 5 set to air starting in November (about a year after the first half of season 5 debuted) on Paramount Network. Just as that series rides off into the sunset, the new series will begin, also airing first on Paramount Network and then streaming on Paramount Plus.

Official details on the Yellowstone sequel series are scarce at the moment outside of its December release window (an official premiere date was not announced). A series title has not been shared, though it is said that Yellowstone will remain a part of the name. There is also no official casting news, though Matthew McConaughey is reportedly still in talks to headline the series after previously being linked. The status of current Yellowstone cast members like Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbillie, Wes Bentley and Gil Birmingham are unknown.

Yellowstone producer David Glasser also added that the sequel series will pick up "where Yellowstone leaves off." Where that is will be determined in the final six episodes of Yellowstone season 5, which has a few plot holes still left to resolve. This includes John (Kevin Costner) and Jamie's (Bentley) fight for control of the Montana governor's office; just what Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) is planning; the battle for power on Rainwater's reservation; and, of course, whether or not the Duttons are going to be able to keep their family land against all the opposing forces looking to take it from them.

Yellowstone has already spawned a handful of spinoffs from creator Taylor Sheridan, including prequel series 1883 and 1923. Other Paramount Plus originals from Sheridan that stemmed from Yellowstone's success include Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” added Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement.

It is believed that part of what led to this decision is scheduling issues with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. It had been reported that there were conflicts with Costner, who plays John Dutton, to shoot the remainder of season 5 and his plans for his own western movie, Horizon, though Costner's reps denied this and Paramount never officially commented on it.

While Yellowstone, one of the most popular cable TV shows of the last few years, is ending, the Yellowstone brand is set to live on with the Yellowstone sequel and its other spinoffs. But before all this happens, you can catch up with Yellowstone from the very beginning.