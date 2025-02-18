You can now watch this Best Picture nominee with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score at home

One of the most acclaimed movies of 2024, and the recipient of 10 Oscar nominations (including Best Picture), The Brutalist is now available to buy or rent at home via digital on-demand platforms. This makes the movie that WTW’s official The Brutalist review called a “cinematic masterpiece” as easy to watch as ever, just a couple of weeks away from the Oscars (March 2).

Written and directed by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist stars Adrien Brody as Laszlo Toth, a brilliant architect who had to flee post-war Europe to America. Struggling with the realities of the American dream, Laszlo is given an opportunity at success by a wealthy benefactor, tasking him to lead a monumental project. In addition to Brody, The Brutalist stars Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin and Alessandro Nivola.

The Brutalist earned a “Certified Fresh” score of 93% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and is tied for the second most 2025 Oscar nominations with 10, which in addition to Best Picture includes nominations for Best Director, Best Actor (Brody), Best Supporting Actor (Pearce, Best Supporting Actress (Jones), Best Original Screenplay, Best Score, Best Cinematography and more.

You can buy or rent The Brutalist via Prime Video , Fandango at Home or Apple TV in the US. The movie is not currently included as part of any major streaming service, and no details about when that may change, but we can make an educated guess as to where it will be streaming. As nearly all other A24 movies have recently, The Brutalist will likely be made available to stream exclusively on Max.

Part of the appeal of The Brutalist is its grand scope that was meant to be seen on a big screen, particularly as it was shot and shown in 70mm (where available). However, one advantage of the movie being available for home viewing is it may seem less daunting of a watch. Though the three-and-a-half-hour movie did include an intermission in theaters, being able to pause it whenever and perhaps even stretch the movie over a night or two may appeal to some viewers (not how I’d recommend watching it, but it is an option).

With the arrival of The Brutalist to home-viewing, it now joins seven other Best Picture nominees currently available to stream or rent via digital on-demand. That list includes Anora, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked. A Complete Unknown is scheduled to arrive on digital on-demand platforms on Tuesday, February 25. That means only I’m Still Here is not available to watch at home.

The Brutalist is still playing in movie theaters if you are interested in seeing it on the big screen. Check out the trailer for the movie right here:

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors