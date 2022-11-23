YouTube TV subscribers, watch HBO Max for free this Thanksgiving

If you currently use YouTube TV for all your live TV streaming needs, then over Thanksgiving you're going to find a lot more movies and TV shows available for you to watch.

That's because until November 29, people who use the YouTube TV service are getting free access to preview channels for HBO Max and Cinemax. You don't need to opt-in to get these, the video content is immediately available for you to access.

You won't need to opt-out after November 29 either, so this is a smooth and seamless free trial, though you can choose to sign up for these extra channels if you want to keep them around. Per month, HBO Max costs $14.99 and Cinemax $9.99.

HBO Max is a really great get for the week — with it you can catch up on House of the Dragon, catch the latest episodes of White Lotus or stream the new Love, Lizzo documentary when it airs on November 24.

White Lotus is a particular draw, as its episodes have been airing weekly on HBO and HBO Max, and it's currently the channel's biggest show. November 27 brings its latest episode, the fifth out of seven in the season, which you can watch as soon as it's out with YouTube TV.

Cinemax is a great channel for catching movies, which makes it perfect for the Thanksgiving period when you may want to stick on something for the entire family.

YouTube TV is already one of the more affordable live TV streaming services out there, as it slightly undercuts FuboTV and Hulu with live TV. While it costs more than Sling TV, it offers plenty more channels too.

So throw in this HBO Max and Cinemax trial and it's the best pick for your method of streaming live TV this Thanksgiving, if you don't already have a service or cable subscription.

If you're looking for something else to stream, we're in the midst of Black Friday, which means there are plenty of streaming deals to pick between — some of them bring huge discounts on services like Hulu, Paramount Plus and HBO Max too. We've also rounded up some of the best Black Friday entertainment deals for other pop culture-related gifts.