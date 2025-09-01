EastEnders spoilers: WHO collapses from a heart attack?

There's a life or death situation when Johnny tries to play peacekeeper between Callum and his estranged dad Jonno on EastEnders...

Is Callum Highway (played by Tony Clay) ready to give his estranged dad, Jonno (Richard Graham), another chance on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

Policeman Callum was forced to ARREST Jonno after local resident Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) accused him of a homophobic attack at local gay bar, The Albert.



But it's the first time that Callum has seen his homophobic dad in years!



After a bit of peace-keeping by legal eagle Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), Callum agrees to meet with Jonno.



However, it's not long before Jonno reveals his true colours and the REAL reason that he has returned to Albert Square...



As things get heated, Callum orders his dad to leave.



But suddenly, Jonno collapses to the floor and suffers a heart attack...



"Johnny tries as hard as he can to use his lawyer skills to help Jonno because he loves Callum," says EastEnders star Charlie Suff who plays Johnny. "But there are some absolute fireworks. Jonno is a very scary, opinionated and intimidating character. Things don't go quite as planned."

WHAT is nasty Jonno really doing back in Walford on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Callum discovers the REAL reason Jonno has returned on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) is nervous as her husband Nigel (Paul Bradley) and his mate, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), help her prepare for her job interview at the school.



However, things go awry when Nigel gets in a muddle again and mistakes George Knight (Colin Salmon) for Julie's previous lover...



Will Julie miss her job interview so she can stay home and look after Nigel?

Will Julie turn down a job interview so she can look after husband Nigel on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer