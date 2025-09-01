EastEnders spoilers: WHO collapses from a heart attack?
Airs Thursday 11 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Is Callum Highway (played by Tony Clay) ready to give his estranged dad, Jonno (Richard Graham), another chance on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Policeman Callum was forced to ARREST Jonno after local resident Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) accused him of a homophobic attack at local gay bar, The Albert.
But it's the first time that Callum has seen his homophobic dad in years!
After a bit of peace-keeping by legal eagle Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), Callum agrees to meet with Jonno.
However, it's not long before Jonno reveals his true colours and the REAL reason that he has returned to Albert Square...
As things get heated, Callum orders his dad to leave.
But suddenly, Jonno collapses to the floor and suffers a heart attack...
"Johnny tries as hard as he can to use his lawyer skills to help Jonno because he loves Callum," says EastEnders star Charlie Suff who plays Johnny. "But there are some absolute fireworks. Jonno is a very scary, opinionated and intimidating character. Things don't go quite as planned."
Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) is nervous as her husband Nigel (Paul Bradley) and his mate, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), help her prepare for her job interview at the school.
However, things go awry when Nigel gets in a muddle again and mistakes George Knight (Colin Salmon) for Julie's previous lover...
Will Julie miss her job interview so she can stay home and look after Nigel?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.