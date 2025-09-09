Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock returns with a BOMBSHELL SECRET on Gabby's wedding day

Bernice shocks Gabby when she returns to the village for her daughter's wedding

Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock returns for Gabby's wedding in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Gabby slips into her wedding gown, excited about marrying Vinny Dingle, a bombshell is about to drop.

With Kim and Laurel gathered, Gabby wows her mother-figures with her bridal look, but the excitement turns to shock when Bernice pitches up.

Gabby's stunned to see her mum who soon starts dropping heavy hints that her daughter is harbouring a secret which could put paid to her wedding.

Gabby pales when her mum Bernice drops hints that Gabby's got a secret that could put paid to the wedding (Image credit: ITV)

Unaware that Gabby has a skeleton in her closet, Vinny is petrified about the host of secrets residing in his.

With Kammy having confronted Vinny's tormenter and blackmailer, Mike, the situation has got even worse.

Homophobic catfish Mike now wants more money to secure his silence about Vinny's sexual confusion.

So when Gabby summons guilt-ridden Vinny to the salon to talk, he panics. Does she now know he tried to kiss Kammy? Or is Gabby about to drop a bombshell of her own?

Guilt-ridden Vinny panics when Gabby summons him to talk ahead of their wedding (Image credit: ITV)

Later, defiant Gabby tells her mum the wedding is going ahead and asks Arthur to walk her down the aisle.

At Butler's, Celia arrives with a contract. Will Moira sign on the dotted line?

And there's huge embarrassment for Liam when his receptionist Claudette catches him taking a pee at the allotments.