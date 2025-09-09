Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock returns with a BOMBSHELL SECRET on Gabby's wedding day
Airs Monday 15th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock returns for Gabby's wedding in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
As Gabby slips into her wedding gown, excited about marrying Vinny Dingle, a bombshell is about to drop.
With Kim and Laurel gathered, Gabby wows her mother-figures with her bridal look, but the excitement turns to shock when Bernice pitches up.
Gabby's stunned to see her mum who soon starts dropping heavy hints that her daughter is harbouring a secret which could put paid to her wedding.
Unaware that Gabby has a skeleton in her closet, Vinny is petrified about the host of secrets residing in his.
With Kammy having confronted Vinny's tormenter and blackmailer, Mike, the situation has got even worse.
Homophobic catfish Mike now wants more money to secure his silence about Vinny's sexual confusion.
So when Gabby summons guilt-ridden Vinny to the salon to talk, he panics. Does she now know he tried to kiss Kammy? Or is Gabby about to drop a bombshell of her own?
Later, defiant Gabby tells her mum the wedding is going ahead and asks Arthur to walk her down the aisle.
At Butler's, Celia arrives with a contract. Will Moira sign on the dotted line?
And there's huge embarrassment for Liam when his receptionist Claudette catches him taking a pee at the allotments.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
