EastEnders spoilers: Reiss Colwell's crimes catch up with him!

Reiss Colwell realises Phil Mitchell isn't taking any prisoners in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Reiss Colwell may seem like a mild-mannered accountant but he's spun a web of lies ever since arriving in Albert Square!

When Reiss turned up for Dot Branning's funeral claiming he was her great-nephew, the family were suspicious as they'd never heard of him before.

It turns out he was on the level as his granddad Gerry Colwell was Dot's estranged younger half-brother.

After bonding with Sonia Fowler over brass instruments, they quickly became a couple although it was clear that Reiss was hiding something...

Rocky Cotton found out that Reiss had a secret wife and he was forced to confess that his spouse Debbie Colwell was in a coma after having a stroke while in the bath and she's been in a care home ever since.

Reiss Colwell and Sonia Fowler have had a lot of ups and downs since starting IVF. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite such a massive cover up, Sonia forgave him and they decided to have a baby, leading to yet another forced confession from Reiss when he revealed that he was infertile.

Opting to pay for IVF, Reiss told Sonia that he had enough money to cover it in a savings account, whilst secretly draining the savings from his wife Debbie - money that was needed to pay her care home fees.

Reiss Colwell conned money out of Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Reiss was getting deeper and deeper into debt and with the care home hounding him to settle their accounts, he panicked.

He screwed over £14,000 out of Sharon Watts and Phil Mitchell's Boxing Den business by convincing Sharon to put money into a fake investment scheme.

When Phil found out he was apoplectic and told Reiss that unless he paid up, he was mincemeat!

In a horrifyingly cruel act of desperation, Reiss secretly murdered poor Debbie by smothering her with a pillow after sneaking into the care home, not knowing that Sonia had been in earlier and been seen...

Reiss actions are catching up with him as Phil isn't prepared to wait any longer. He summons Reiss to the boxing gym and menacingly tells him he wants his money by Monday!

What will Reiss's next move be?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.