Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry Wyatt makes a SHOCK discovery!
Airs Friday 28 October 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Kerry Wyatt (played by Laura Norton) is doing her best to support down-in-the-dumps Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Earlier this year, there was all that disturbing drama when Chloe's ex-boyfriend, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) started stalking her and was then sent to prison for three months.
But now, Kerry is puzzled as to why family friend, Chloe, won't move on after her drunken one-night stand with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).
WHY does Chloe continue to insist on holding Mackenzie responsible for his actions?
Kerry certainly doesn't want any trouble if Mackenzie's girlfriend, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), finds out Chloe had her hands on her man!
However, Kerry remains unaware that Chloe is secretly PREGNANT...
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Chloe is feeling alone and unsupported.
Kerry reels when Chloe announces she's decided to leave the village and move to Leeds!
Kerry desperately tries to convince Chloe to stick around.
As Kerry continues to push the situation, an emotional Chloe drops her baby bombshell!
How will Kerry react to Chloe's confession?
This week's Emmerdale cast:
Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargerter)
Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller)
Al Chapman (Michael Wildman)
Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)
Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw)
Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles)
Sam Dingle (James Hooten)
Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)
Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt)
David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden)
Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)
Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren Plant)
Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi)
Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb)
Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)
Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins)
READ MORE! Find out which Emmerdale star had an unfortunate incident while filming the 50th anniversary storm episodes!
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.