Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle turns spy in the salon…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 25th July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle is on the case in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
A beauty war is brewing at the salon where tips have started going missing.
Mandy Dingle is sure that new starter Sandra, Liv's wayward mum, has been pilfering them but when she voices her concerns to daughter-in-law Liv, it doesn't go down well.
Undeterred, Mandy decides to turn sleuth and rigs up CCTV!
Meanwhile, Sandra has been pinching the cash but realising that Mandy is on to her, makes a big show of putting Rishi's tip in the pot.
On the hunt for easy cash, Sandra's ears prick up when Rishi mentions a sudden windfall.
Later, Rishi's thrilled when his online dating profile gets hit up by an interested lady.
But the Sharma dad is being catfished by Sandra, who's after just one thing…
Vanessa's down in the dumps over her split with Suzy.
But Paddy's got a plan and asks Moira if she'll drop her beef with Suzy so she and V can reunite and live happily ever after…
There are shocks in store for Dan who learns he and his daughter are being turfed out of their house in the wake of Amelia's shenanigans at Home Farm.
As Kim gets to the bottom of the unauthorised eviction, she finds out Amelia's been assuming Gabby's identity and visiting Noah in prison.
When news of the jail visits reaches Dan it's as much as the dad can bear.
With the weight of the world on his shoulders he breathes a huge sigh of relief when Harriet throws him a lifeline and tells him he and Amelia can move into Woodbine.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
