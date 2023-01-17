Emmerdale spoilers: Priya Sharma HAUNTED by killer Meena Jutla!

Priya Sharma relives the fiery ordeal she experienced with murderer Meena Jutla

Emmerdale's Priya Sharma is terrified in Monday's episode

Priya Sharma has come a long way in her recovery from the trauma she experienced during her brush with serial killer Meena Jutla during the maize maze fire in 2021.

The wedding planner may have escaped with her life, but the blaze left her with third-degree burns, and for a long time, Priya was a shadow of her former self.

Meena Jutla was a serial killer who terrorised the village in 2021. (Image credit: ITV)

A maize maze event on Home Farm went fatally wrong thanks to Meena Jutla. (Image credit: ITV)

Priya was left with third degree burns and needed tons of therapy to be able to recover and move on from her awful ordeal. (Image credit: ITV)

The horror of her ordeal with Meena comes rushing back to Priya when an event at Take A Vow takes a scary turn when a veil catches light on a candle and whooshes up in flames.

Unable to react, Priya is paralysed by fear as the memories come rushing back. It's Leyla's quick thinking which saves the day but she fails to spot that her best mate has been totally triggered.

An event at Take A Vow takes a turn when a veil catches light on a candle. (Image credit: ITV)

Jai meanwhile is totally tuned in to his sister's stress and with Manpreet's help, the pair rushes to Priya's aid.

Later, Leyla reels when an impressed client, Justin, offers her a job in London.

Cain Dingle clashes with his brother Caleb, determined to get shot of him. But the Dingle's younger sibling makes it very clear he's not in the least bit intimidated. Has Cain finally met his match?

Caleb tells his brother Cain he's not scared of him. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Woolie, Mary meets up with Joy, a woman she's been chatting to online on a dating app. The OAP is disappointed that the date isn't what she'd hoped it would be.

Mary is in the Woolie for a date with a woman called Joy. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm