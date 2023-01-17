Emmerdale spoilers: Priya Sharma HAUNTED by killer Meena Jutla!
Airs Monday 23rd January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Priya Sharma is terrified in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Priya Sharma has come a long way in her recovery from the trauma she experienced during her brush with serial killer Meena Jutla during the maize maze fire in 2021.
The wedding planner may have escaped with her life, but the blaze left her with third-degree burns, and for a long time, Priya was a shadow of her former self.
The horror of her ordeal with Meena comes rushing back to Priya when an event at Take A Vow takes a scary turn when a veil catches light on a candle and whooshes up in flames.
Unable to react, Priya is paralysed by fear as the memories come rushing back. It's Leyla's quick thinking which saves the day but she fails to spot that her best mate has been totally triggered.
Jai meanwhile is totally tuned in to his sister's stress and with Manpreet's help, the pair rushes to Priya's aid.
Later, Leyla reels when an impressed client, Justin, offers her a job in London.
Cain Dingle clashes with his brother Caleb, determined to get shot of him. But the Dingle's younger sibling makes it very clear he's not in the least bit intimidated. Has Cain finally met his match?
In the Woolie, Mary meets up with Joy, a woman she's been chatting to online on a dating app. The OAP is disappointed that the date isn't what she'd hoped it would be.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
