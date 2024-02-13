Emmerdale spoilers: Will Kim and Ruby TEAM-UP against Caleb?
Airs Monday 19 February 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1.
There's no love lost between Kim Tate (played by Claire King) and Caleb Miligan (William Ash) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Caleb, who is the long-lost son of the late Frank Tate, still sees himself as the rightful owner of Home Farm.
So he has done all kinds of things to cause trouble for Frank's former wife Kim since he first arrived in the village.
So on today's episode of the ITV soap, how will Kim react when Caleb's wife, Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly), arrives at Home Farm with a plan for them to join forces against Caleb!
WHAT could Ruby's motive possibly be?
She seems to want to have Caleb all to herself.
But could it be that Caleb is still distracted after his recent affair with married villager, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh)?
Realising that she is not Caleb's main priority, she now wants to make him suffer...
Things have well and truly fallen apart between Tracy and her husband, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).
Tracy wants OUT of their marriage, leaving him heartbroken and devastated.
Tracy tries to keep a cool head and urges Nate to prioritise their daughter, Frankie's welfare and let her return home to Tug Ghyll.
But how will that work, with the broken couple trying to co-parent together under the same roof?
Meanwhile, plans are underway for a family get-together for Suni Sharma's (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) birthday.
Suni leads his brother Jai (Chris Bisson) to believe that their hated dad, Amit (Anil Goutam), won't be in attendance.
So he agrees to come along.
Jai still refuses to have anything to do with Amit, after the discovery that he was present at the house on the day that Jai's adopted dad, Rishi, had a FATAL fall down the stairs at Holdgate Farm.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.