2023 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments: schedule and how to watch

The road to March Madness starts with the 2023 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments. Championship Week, which spans close to two weeks, is when all 32 men's basketball conferences compete in their conference championships to determine which team punches an automatic bid to March Madness.

The 2022-2023 college basketball season has seen its share of ups and downs. Currently, Houston and Alabama top the AP Top 25 polls with Marquette climbing the ladder and Pitt closing in. Northwestern also broke into the AP Top 25 in the final week, and perennial WCC powerhouse Gonzaga fought back to the top 10 after a big win against No. 17 Saint Mary's.

We're here to help you keep tabs on all of the 2023 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments

Unlike March Madness, which airs on CBS, TNT and TBS, the NCAA men's basketball conference championships are found around almost all of the networks. Generally speaking, you can find many of them on ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports, Fox and Fox Sports 1.

CBS and Fox are broadcast networks, so they will be available to you in your cable TV package, but if you've cut the cord you can watch them on a number of live TV streaming services including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

ESPN is a cable TV channel that's included in many cable TV subscriptions or in one of the streaming services listed above, as well as on Sling TV. Certain games are also available to stream on ESPN Plus.

You can also watch CBS and CBS Sports on Paramount Plus.

You can use the guide below to find the championship you want to watch and see where it's playing.

2023 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments schedule

America East

Quarterfinals: March 4

Semifinals: March 7

Championship: March 11, 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN2

American Athletic

First Round: March 9

Quarterfinals: March 10

Semifinals: March 11

Championship: March 12, 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT, ESPN

Atlantic 10

First Round: March 7

Second Round: March 8

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 11

Championship: March 12, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, CBS Sports

ACC

First Round: March 7

Second Round: March 8

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

ASUN

First Round: February 27

Quarterfinals: February 28

Semifinals: March 2

Championship: March 5, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN2

Big 12

Opening Round: March 8

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT

Big East

First Round: March 8

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, Fox

Big Sky

First Round: March 4

Second Round: March 5

Quarterfinals: March 6

Semifinals: March 7

Championship: March 8, 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, ESPN2

Big South

First Round: March 1

Quarterfinals: March 3

Semifinals: March 4

Championship: March 5, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN2

Big 10

First Round: March 8

Second Round: March 9

Quarterfinals: March 10

Semifinals: March 11

Championship: March 12, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, CBS

Big West

First Round: March 7

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN2

CAA

First Round: March 3

Second Round: March 4

Quarterfinals: March 5

Semifinals: March 6

Championship: March 7, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, CBSSN

Conference USA

First Round: March 8

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

Horizon League

First Round: February 28 (campus sites)

Quarterfinals: March 2 (campus sites)

Semifinals: March 6

Championship: March 7, 7 pm ET, 4 pm PT

Ivy League

Semifinals: March 11

Championship: March 12, noon ET/9 am PT, ESPN2

MAAC

First Round: March 7

Quarterfinals: March 8-9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPNU

MAC

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN2

MEAC

Quarterfinals: March 8-9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN2

Missouri Valley

First Round: March 2

Quarterfinals: March 3

Semifinals: March 4

Championship: March 5, 2 pm ET/11 am PT, CBS Sports

Mountain West

First Round: March 8

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, CBS

Northeast

Quarterfinals: March 1

Semifinals: March 4

Championship: March 7, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Ohio Valley

First Round: March 1

Semifinals: March 3

Championship: March 4, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, ESPN 2

Pac-12

First Round: March 8

Quarterfinals: March 19

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, ESPN

Patriot League

First Round: February 28

Quarterfinals: March 2

Semifinals: March 5

Championship: March 8, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, CBSSN

SEC

First Round: March 8

Second Round: March 9

Quarterfinals: March 10

Semifinals: March 11

Championship: March 12, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

Southern

First Round: March 3

Quarterfinals: March 4

Semifinals: March 5

Championship: March 6, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Southland

First Round: March 5

Second Round: March 6

Semifinals: March 7

Championship: March 8, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN2

SWAC

Quarterfinals: March 8-9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT

Summit League

Quarterfinals: March 4-5

Semifinals: March 6

Championship: March 7, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN2

Sun Belt

First Round: February 28

Second Round: March 2

Quarterfinals: March 4

Semifinals: March 5

Championship: March 6, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2

West Coast

First Round: March 2

Second Round: March 3

Quarterfinals: March 4

Semifinals: March 6

Championship: March 7, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN

WAC

First Round: March 7

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11, 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT

2023 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments FAQs

How many conference tournaments are there? There are 32 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments. The winners of the tournaments help to shape the field of teams that will compete in March Madness.

How do conference tournaments and automatic bids work? The winners of the conference championship automatically advance to the NCAA men's basketball tournament. March Madness consists of 68 teams, which means that the conference tournament automatic qualifiers make up just under half of the teams in the field. The remaining 36 teams are at-large selections by the tournmanet committee based on their rankings, win-loss records and strength of schedule.