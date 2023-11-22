A Season for Family: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

A Season for Family helps to kick off Thanksgiving weekend on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This Miracles of Christmas film features Stacey Farber as Maddy, a mother who stops at nothing to help her adopted son fulfil his Christmas wish of meeting his brother.

There are lots of other Hallmark Christmas movies premiering this weekend, including A Biltmore Christmas, Christmas in Notting Hill and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.

Here's everything we know about A Season for Family.

A Season for Family premieres Wednesday, November 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have that information right here.

A Season for Family plot

Here's the official synopsis for A Season for Family from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries: "Maddy's (Farber) adopted son Wesley has just one Christmas wish: to meet his brother Cody, who was adopted into a different family. Cody’s father Paul (Brendan Penny) is a widower who is not ready to have this conversation with his son, so he turns down a meeting. However, circumstances bring the two brothers unknowingly together and they become fast friends, while sparks fly between Maddy and Paul."

A Season for Family cast

Stacey Farber is well known for her role as Ellie Nash on Degrassi': The Next Generation. She's also appeared in a number of shows including Chicago Justice, Superman & Lois, Schitt's Creek and Animal Kingdom.

Brendan Penny is a very familiar face around the Hallmark Channel after starring in five seasons of Chesapeake Shores as well as Hallmark originals like The Wedding Cottage and In Merry Measure. He's had guest role in a number of shows including Flashpoint, The Killing and Supernatural.

A Season for Family also stars Azriel Dalman (We Need a Little Christmas) as Cody and Benjamin Jacobson (A Fabled Holiday) as Wesley.

A Season for Family trailer

Take a look at the preview for A Season for Family below:

How to watch A Season for Family

A Season for Family is a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.