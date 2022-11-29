Baking It season 2: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler series

For fans of The Great British Bake Off and are excited by The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday, we have some good news for you: there's more baking coming to TV with Baking It season 2.

Baking It not only showcases some delicious desserts, but features comedic moments from Saturday Night Live alums Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler as the hosts. Oh, and the judges on the show are real-life and opinionated grandmothers, who judging by the season 2 trailer, have some comedy chops of their own.

Here's everything we know about Baking It season 2.

Baking It season 2 premieres in the US on Peacock on Monday, December 12.

The season premiere pairs nicely with the debut of the Baking It Holiday Special that airs on NBC on Monday, December 12, at 10 pm ET/PT. The special is a mini baking competition that features celebrities Fred Armisen (Big Mouth), Kristen Bell (The People We Hate at the Wedding), Nicole Richie (Cursed Friends) and JB Smoove (Blockbuster) going head to head in the kitchen.

There is no official word yet as to when Baking It or the Baking It special airs in the UK. However, once that information becomes available to us, we'll be sure to update you here.

Baking It season 2 premise

Baking It season 2 contestants (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Here is the official synopsis for Baking It season 2:

"Baking It season 2 premieres December 12 on Peacock, with a new batch of bakers competing in teams in a series of captivating challenges hilariously designed by Maya and Amy themselves. These challenges will test the competitors across a variety of bakes for the chance to win some serious money and the adoration of the beloved Baking It judges, a panel of opinionated grandmothers!"

Baking It season 2 hosts

Returning to hosting duties is none other than comedian Maya Rudolph. The Emmy Award-winner was recently seen as Malvina in Disenchanted and heard as Connie in Big Mouth. Her comedic talent is also on full display in the new Apple TV Plus sitcom Loot.

Replacing Baking It season 1 host Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is Amy Poehler. Also an Emmy winner, Poehler spent years playing Leslie in the hit comedy series Parks and Recreation. Additionally, she’s starred in Sisters, Baby Mama, Wine Country and voices Annie in Duncanville.

Baking It season 2 trailer

In an interesting move, Rudolph and Poehler sing a song for the Baking It season 2 trailer. Check it out below.

How to watch Baking It season 2

Baking It season 2 is a Peacock original series. Those hoping to watch it in the US need a Peacock subscription. Currently, the steamer offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.