Christmas on Cherry Lane: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie

Christmas traditions across three families take center stage in Christmas on Cherry Lane, an all-new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie that's part of the Countdown to Christmas 2023 celebration.

Christmas on Cherry Lane premieres the same weekend as Magic in Mistletoe and Round and Round on Hallmark Channel, along with To All a Good Night, which premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Here's everything we know about Christmas on Cherry Lane.

Christmas on Cherry Lane premieres Saturday, December 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK fans just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Christmas on Cherry Lane plot

Here's the official synopsis of Christmas on Cherry Lane from Hallmark Channel:

"Christmas Eves past and present across the decades bring a heartfelt connection between three families as they navigate pivotal moments in their lives."

Christmas on Cherry Lane cast

Christmas on Cherry Lane features a very large cast with several familiar faces from the Hallmark family.

Catherine Bell plays Regina Johnston. Bell is known for her work on JAG and Army Wives, as well as her role in NCIS: Los Angeles. She's appeared in several Hallmark movies over the years, including A Summer to Remember, but it's her role as Cassie Nightingale in Hallmark's Good Witch TV series and movies.

Jonathan Bennett plays Mike Harrelson in Christmas on Cherry Lane. He's known for his role in Mean Girls, but he's also hosted several shows for Food Network in addition to appearing on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother. He's another Hallmark regular, with beloved movies like The Christmas House franchise and The Holiday Sitter, which was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.

John Brotherton (John Hamilton) is known for his roles in American Horror Stories and five seasons of Fuller House. He's also appeared in Timeless, 2 Broke Girls, Dexter and Drop Dead Diva. He's been the lead in the Hallmark movies The Christmas Contest and Lights, Camera, Christmas!

Erin Cahill might be known to some viewers for her role as Jen, the Pink Ranger in Power Rangers: Time Force. She's also a regular on Hallmark Channel with roles in movies like Hearts in the Game, plus she produced Every Time a Bell Rings for Hallmark Movies Now.

James Denton (Nelson King) is known for his roles in Desperate Housewives, The Pretender, Philly and Dark Skies. Feature movie credits include Primary Colors, Face/Off and That Old Feeling. In 2021, Denton reunited with his Desperate Housewives co-star Teri Hatcher in Hallmark's A Kiss Before Christmas.

Vincent Rodriguez III (Zian Harrelson) is best known for his role as Josh Chan in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He's also appeared in Insatiable and With Love. He most recently provided the voice for Raiden in the Mortal Kombat I video game.

Christmas on Cherry Lane trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Christmas on Cherry Lane below:

How to watch Christmas on Cherry Lane

Christmas on Cherry Lane is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.