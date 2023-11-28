Christmas with a Kiss: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Going home for the holidays can be rough, but for Mona Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) it's even more complicated because her dating life is nowhere near as successful as her professional life as a brand ambassador. Christmas with a Kiss, the newest Hallmark Channel Christmas movie under the Mahogany label, reminds us all of the power of holiday magic.

Here's everything we know about Christmas with a Kiss.

Christmas with a Kiss premieres Sunday, December 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't know when the movie will be available in the UK but as soon as we have more information we'll have it for you right here.

Christmas with a Kiss plot

Want to know more about Christmas with a Kiss? Here's the official synopsis from Hallmark Channel:

"A social media brand ambassador, with the aid of two handsome would be suitors, uses her influence to bolster interest in her family's annual Christmas carnival."

Christmas with a Kiss cast

Christmas with a Kiss stars Mishael Morgan as Mona, Ronnie Rowe as Dez and Jaime M. Callica as Fletcher.

Morgan is the first Black Woman to win a Daytime Emmy for Lead Actress. She is known for playing the roles of Hilary Curtis and and Amanda Sinclaire on The Young and the Restless. She's also appeared in Chicago Med, Supernatural and Most Dangerous Game.

Rowe has starred in a number of projects including The Porter for CBC and BET Plus, The Man From Toronto and Black Cop. He also appeared in Star Trek: Discovery. Rowe also starred in Jingle Bell Bride for Hallmark Channel.

Callica can be seen in a number of projects, including BET Plus' Ruthless, Under Wraps, The Four Fathers, unREAL, Batwoman and Imaginary Mary.

Christmas with a Kiss trailer

Take a look at the Christmas with a Kiss preview below:

How to watch Christmas with a Kiss

Christmas with a Kiss is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.