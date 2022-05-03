Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors — air date, what happens, and all about the Royal Marines series

Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors is a new BBC2 series that follows the inside story of the Royal Marines Commandos, and makes SAS: Who Dares Wins look like a walk in the park!

Narrated by Vera star David Leon, it follows the inside story of so-called Green Berets, one of the most famous military units on earth, as they’re deployed anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice, acting as strike troops, peacekeepers and sea-borne raiders.

So here’s everything you need to know about BBC2's four-part series Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors…

Ready for action in Commando: Britain's Ocean Warriors. (Image credit: BBC)

Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors is a four-part series that starts on BBC2 on Sunday May 8 at 8pm. The hour-long episodes will also be available to watch on BBCiPlayer.

What happens in Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors?

Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors reveals the behind-the-scenes story of one Britain’s most elite fighting forces. With unprecedented access to all ranks, from the highest echelons to the fresh-faced recruits, it uncovers what it means to be Commando today.

With danger and drama all part of the daily routine, cameras follow the Commandos as they tackle environmental disasters, take on international threats, protect British interests and even hunt for smugglers in the Gulf.

Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors episode one follows some of the newest recruits as they battle the longest infantry training in the world in the hope of earning the coveted Green Beret. Physical tests include an arduous 30-mile trek over Dartmoor in less than eight hours while carrying 30lb of equipment. Of course, not all of them will make it…

"We’re pushing individuals to their limit and sometimes beyond because that’s what we require from them when we set them loose," says troop commander Fergie. "You need the determination to push on when the going gets tough. When it’s cold, wet and miserable and most people want to give up that’s when you need to crack on."

Aged just 16, Dom is one of the youngest recruits and applied when he was still at school in London. "Where I’m from some people get into trouble early, they get put in prison for selling drugs,’" says Dom. "Any little scrap can end up with you being stabbed, so it’s best to get out of that situation. This is one of the best things I can do."

Ready for action... Dom is 16 and his journey is followed in Commando: Britain's Ocean Warriors. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors trailer?

The BBC hasn’t yet released a trailer for Commando: Britain’s Ocean Warriors, but do tune in to follow all the highs and lows of Commando life.