Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the new Bravo series
Kate gives Captain Lee a crash course on Bravo shows.
Bravo is must-see TV for many fans, and for Below Deck alums Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain it's a brand new adventure. Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate features former Chief Stew Kate showing her former boss and dear friend Captain Lee (the Stud of the Sea) all of the Bravo shows he's missed while out on charter.
Each week they'll watch clips from across the Bravo lineup and offer their unique inside thoughts. Hilarity and hijinks are guaranteed to ensue.
Here's what we know about Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate.
Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate release date
Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate premieres Monday, August 14, at 10 pm ET/PT on Bravo.
Here's what you can expect in the first episode: "Below Deck OGs Captain Lee and Kate Chastain break down the biggest moments of the week on Bravo from RHONY, Crappie Lake, Ultimate Girls Trip Thailand; Captain Jason talks about the latest on Below Deck Down Under."
We don't have an exact date for when Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate will premiere in the UK but when it does it will likely show up on Hayu.
Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate plot
Here's what Bravo has to say about what fans can expect to see on Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate: "Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate will see fan-favorites and longtime friends Captain Lee and Kate breakdown the biggest moments of the week on Bravo.
"Captain Lee and Kate will watch Below Deck Down Under season 2, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3, The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, The Real Housewives of Miami season 5, Project Runway season 20, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, and The Real Housewives of New York City season 16."
Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate cast
Bravo's The Daily Dish provided biographies of Kate and Captain Lee for those not familiar with the Below Deck duo:
"Kate is well known and beloved for her role as Chief Stew on Below Deck, although she retired from yachtie life after six seasons as a star and fan favorite on the show.
"Soon after, she was host and executive producer on Bravo’s Chat Room. She’s currently one of the recurring stars of Galley Talk and can also be seen on The Traitors, streaming on Peacock. Along with expanding her impressive yachting career over international waters and being a Bravo household name, Kate is a celebrated author, philanthropist, and podcaster. An avid Bravo fan herself, Kate is ready to show Captain Lee the best of Bravo on the newest series Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate."
"Captain Lee has spent more than three decades circling the globe as a mega yacht Captain. Born and raised in landlocked Saginaw, Michigan, the onetime Wendy’s manager never even saw the ocean until moving to Turks & Caicos with his bride, Mary Anne, to run a restaurant in his mid 30s. In need of cash, he responded to an ad he saw seeking a mate for a delivery on a sailboat — no experience necessary. At 35, Lee obtained his captain’s license and left the restaurant business behind to pursue his newfound passion.
"Since then, the Running Against The Tide author has commanded more than a dozen super yachts. The 'Stud of the Sea' is known for running his ship with a no-nonsense attitude, and for his salty one-liners. Lee is excited to reunite with his former Chief Stew Kate Chastain — on dry land — as they catch up on Bravo’s latest shows."
Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate trailer
Take a look at the trailer for Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate below:
A post shared by Kate Chastain (@kate_chastain)
A photo posted by on
How to watch Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate
Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate will air on Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock.
If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
UK fans can tune into Bravo shows on Hayu.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.