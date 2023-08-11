Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the new Bravo series

Bravo is must-see TV for many fans, and for Below Deck alums Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain it's a brand new adventure. Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate features former Chief Stew Kate showing her former boss and dear friend Captain Lee (the Stud of the Sea) all of the Bravo shows he's missed while out on charter.

Each week they'll watch clips from across the Bravo lineup and offer their unique inside thoughts. Hilarity and hijinks are guaranteed to ensue.

Here's what we know about Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate.

Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate premieres Monday, August 14, at 10 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Here's what you can expect in the first episode: "Below Deck OGs Captain Lee and Kate Chastain break down the biggest moments of the week on Bravo from RHONY, Crappie Lake, Ultimate Girls Trip Thailand; Captain Jason talks about the latest on Below Deck Down Under."

We don't have an exact date for when Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate will premiere in the UK but when it does it will likely show up on Hayu.

Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate plot

Here's what Bravo has to say about what fans can expect to see on Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate: "Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate will see fan-favorites and longtime friends Captain Lee and Kate breakdown the biggest moments of the week on Bravo.

"Captain Lee and Kate will watch Below Deck Down Under season 2, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3, The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, The Real Housewives of Miami season 5, Project Runway season 20, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, and The Real Housewives of New York City season 16."

Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate cast

Bravo's The Daily Dish provided biographies of Kate and Captain Lee for those not familiar with the Below Deck duo:

"Kate is well known and beloved for her role as Chief Stew on Below Deck, although she retired from yachtie life after six seasons as a star and fan favorite on the show.

"Soon after, she was host and executive producer on Bravo’s Chat Room. She’s currently one of the recurring stars of Galley Talk and can also be seen on The Traitors, streaming on Peacock. Along with expanding her impressive yachting career over international waters and being a Bravo household name, Kate is a celebrated author, philanthropist, and podcaster. An avid Bravo fan herself, Kate is ready to show Captain Lee the best of Bravo on the newest series Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate."

"Captain Lee has spent more than three decades circling the globe as a mega yacht Captain. Born and raised in landlocked Saginaw, Michigan, the onetime Wendy’s manager never even saw the ocean until moving to Turks & Caicos with his bride, Mary Anne, to run a restaurant in his mid 30s. In need of cash, he responded to an ad he saw seeking a mate for a delivery on a sailboat — no experience necessary. At 35, Lee obtained his captain’s license and left the restaurant business behind to pursue his newfound passion.

"Since then, the Running Against The Tide author has commanded more than a dozen super yachts. The 'Stud of the Sea' is known for running his ship with a no-nonsense attitude, and for his salty one-liners. Lee is excited to reunite with his former Chief Stew Kate Chastain — on dry land — as they catch up on Bravo’s latest shows."

Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate below:

How to watch Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate

Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate will air on Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock.

If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

UK fans can tune into Bravo shows on Hayu.