Project Runway All-Stars: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality show

In a truly momentous occasion, Project Runway returns for season 20, officially known as Project Runway All-Stars.

For 19 seasons, the show has served as a staple in the reality TV world, and has been a springboard for talented designers throughout the United States. In season 20, the show brings back some fan favorites from over the years to compete against one another as All-Stars in hopes of being crowned the top designer.

Here's everything we know about Project Runway All-Stars.

Project Runway season 20 debuts with a two-part special on Thursday, June 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The episode becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

In the UK, you should be able to stream the new season via a subscription with Hayu shortly after the US premiere date.

Project Runway All-Stars trailer

Check out the trailer for Project Runway All-Stars, featuring the narrating skills of Nina Garcia.

Project Runway All-Stars premise

Here is the official synopsis for the season:

"The Emmy Award-winning competition series that started it all returns to the workroom with mentor Christian Siriano along with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth. Fourteen of the most beloved designers from across 19 seasons are given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. The All-Stars put it all on the line for a chance at redemption in a high-stakes season full of surprises and a twist that changes the game.

"Each 90-minute episode will feature challenges that test their artistry and push their limits, including an unconventional challenge that takes everyone by surprise. Other challenges include the return of the classic denim challenge and a uniform refresh for fan favorites from the cast of Below Deck. The city awakens once again to become the creative playground for these all-star designers, with iconic locales such as FAO Schwarz, historic Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park and glossy skyscraper SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.

"Some of the most exciting names from across fashion and the arts guiding the designers to glory on the judging panel for season 20 include actor, author and activist Alicia Silverstone; actor, singer, producer and director Billy Porter; fashion designer Zac Posen; CEO & founder of alice + olivia Stacey Bendet; creative director of Carolina Herrera Wes Gordon; actor, producer and Emmy Award-winning writer Lena Waithe; image architect and celebrity stylist Law Roach; actress, producer and '90s icon Jennie Garth; author, actor and model Paulina Porizkova; designer Sergio Hudson; actress, artist and model Julia Fox; designer Willy Chavarria; Below Deck co-star Kate Chastain; The Real Housewives of New York City Luann de Lesseps; designer Batsheva Hay; Emmy-winning actor Coleman Domingo; and Steven Kolb, CEO of Council of Fashion Designers of America.

"Throughout the All-Stars season, fashion lovers will see designers sketch, erase and resketch their creations thanks to Pilot FriXion Erasable Pens, the returning Official Grand Prize partner who will award $250,000 to the winning designer. Additionally, they're competing for a career-changing mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) and a feature in Elle magazine."

Project Runway All-Stars cast

Here are the fan-favorite designers returning for Project Runway season 20.

Image 1 of 14 Brittany Allen (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Nora Pagel (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Anna Zhou (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Mila Hermanovski (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Rami Kashou (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Viktor Luna (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Hester Sunshine (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Kara Saun (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Laurence Basse (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Fabio Costa (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Bishme Cromartie (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo) Korto Momolu (Image credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo)

Brittany Allen (Austin, Texas), season 18

Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Philadelphia), season 19

Laurence Basse (Los Angeles), season 15

Fabio Costa (Belo Horizonte, Brazil), season 10

Bishme Cromartie (Los Angeles), season 17

Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (Nashville, Tenn.), season 3

Mila Hermanovski (Los Angeles), season 7

Rami Kashou (Brooklyn, NY), season 4

Viktor Luna (Los Angeles), season 9

Korto Momolu (Little Rock, Ark.), season 5

Nora Pagel (Metuchen, N.J.), season 1

Kara Saun (Los Angeles), season 1

Hester Sunshine (Brooklyn, NY), season 17

Anna Yinan Zhou (San Francisco), season 19

Project Runway All-Stars judges

Returning to Project Runway season 20 to judge this crop of All-Star contestants are Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth. Garcia has served as s staple on Project Runway and is an original judge of the show. Additionally, she is the editor-in-chief of the top fashion magazine, Elle.

Maxwell is a world-renown designer that has dressed the likes of Lady Gaga (Joker: Folie à Deux), Oprah Winfrey (The Color Purple), Michelle Obama, Viola Davis (Air) and Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings) just to name a few of his celebrity clients. Welteroth is the former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue and a former panelist on The Talk.

Project Runway All-Stars mentor

Christian Siriano is back as the mentor for Project Runway season 20. Not only did he win season 4 of the show, but he has gone on to achieve great success as a designer. He's designed pieces for Porter (80 for Brady), Jennifer Lopez (The Mother), Janelle Monae (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) and more.

How to watch Project Runway All-Stars

Project Runway season 20 (Project Runway All Stars) is is a Bravo original series, so it airs live on Bravo in the US. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the next day for subscribers.