Cruel Summer season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

Literally in time for the summer comes Cruel Summer season 2.

The popular drama anthology is back with a brand-new storyline, following the ins and outs of a murder that plagues a friend group in a small town. As the mystery behind what prompted the murder unfolds, viewers are sure to have a lot of twists and turns to keep them interested.

Here’s everything we know about Cruel Summer season 2.

Cruel Summer season 2 premieres with two new episodes on Monday, June 5, at 9 pm ET/PT on Freeform. The series settles into its regular time slot at 10 pm ET/PT the following Monday.

Episodes become available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

Cruel Summer season 2 trailer

With the turn of the century serving as the backdrop, the drama teased in the trailer looks quite interesting. Take a peek at the clip below.

Cruel Summer season 2 plot

Here is an official synopsis of the season:

"Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

Sean Blakemore, Cruel Summer season 2 (Image credit: Freeform/Justine Yeung)

Cruel Summer season 2 cast

This season’s cast is led by Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood who portray Megan and Isabella respectively. Stanley is a familiar face having starred in The Goldbergs, Dead to Me and Somewhere in Queens. Underwood has appeared in Little Fires Everywhere, The First Lady and Sneakerella.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are Griffin Gluck (Locke & Key) as Luke, KaDee Strickland (Private Practice) as Debbie, Lisa Yamada (Missing) as Parker and Sean Blakemore (All Rise).

How to watch Cruel Summer season 2

Cruel Summer is a Freeform Original program, with episodes airing live in the US directly on the platform. If you've cut ties to traditional cable/satellite television, Freeform is offered on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . You can also watch episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

The series is expected to air on Prime Video in the UK, but an exact date release date is not known at this time.