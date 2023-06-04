How to watch Cruel Summer season 2 online or on TV

Freeform's Cruel Summer is back for season 2 after a two-year wait, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it when it debuts on Monday, June 5.

Cruel Summer season 2 follows a brand-new cast of characters than season 1. This time, we're following three characters: Megan (Sadie Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood) and Luke (Griffin Gluck) as they fall into a love triangle around the turn of the millennium and all the drama that'll inevitably create.

Whether you're a fan of the first season looking forward to more, or haven't seen the first round of Cruel Summer but heard of its popularity, this guide will show you how to watch Cruel Summer season 2.

How to watch Cruel Summer season 2 in the US

There are two main ways to watch Cruel Summer season 2 as it airs in the US.

Freeform is airing Cruel Summer season 2, as the network releases new episodes every Monday at 10 pm ET/PT (with a double bill of the first two episodes on Monday, June 5 starting at 9 pm ET/PT). If you don't already have Freeform in your cable plan, several live TV streaming services include it: Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV all offer the channel.

If you don't mind waiting an extra day for each episode, there's another option, as Hulu stream each episode on-demand the day after it's shown on Freeform. Hulu also lets you stream the first season of the show.

Hulu costs $7.99 monthly for its ad-enabled tier or $14.99 monthly for its ad-free plan, but many people opt to sign up to it via the Disney Bundle for $9.99, which gets you ad-enabled Hulu and also ad-enabled Disney Plus (with higher tiers throwing in ESPN Plus or losing ads).

How to watch Cruel Summer season 2 in the UK

If you want to watch Cruel Summer season 2 in the UK, you can use Amazon's streaming platform Prime Video.

The second season streams directly to that platform, which already houses the first season. Prime is a perk of Amazon Prime which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually.

Episodes release weekly starting June 5, with the first two coming at the same time.

How to watch Cruel Summer season 2 in Australia

In Australia, as in the UK, Cruel Summer's second season is available to watch via Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service.

The series premieres on June 5, with new episodes released weekly. The entire first season of the show is also available to watch if you want to remember what happened (though the seasons aren't a continuation).

Amazon Prime costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year, and Prime Video is a free perk of that subscription.