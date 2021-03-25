'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me': Release date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is a phrase Jamie Foxx used to hear on a regular basis when his daughter was in her teens and the pair have decided to turn their memories into a new Netflix comedy.

Inspired by true tales Corinne Foxx, who's now 27 years old and an executive producer on the show, scribbled in her diary when she was a young girl, it's a series that will strike a chord with fathers everywhere.

Here's everything we know about Netflix's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me...

The first season of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is released on Wednesday 14 April 2021 in the US and UK. It will be eight episodes long.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me plot

The show follows the fortunes of Brian Dixon, successful business owner and bachelor from Atlanta, becomes a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha, when she moves in with him after her mother's death.

Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad 'Pops' and sister Chelsea — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic home.

The multi- cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (black-ish).

"My dad and I have been telling these stories for years, whether we’ve been in interviews together or just at dinner," says Corinne. "We’ve always loved reliving these memories and laughing about them. While I don’t have the physical diary anymore, these moments were so unforgettable."

David Alan Grier plays Brian Dixon's father 'Pops' (Image credit: Netflix)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me cast

Hollywood A-Lister and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx plays Brian Dixon and he will be reunited by David Alan Grier, who also starred in The Jamie Foxx Show, who plays his weed-toking father 'Pops'.

Kyla-Drew (Crown Lake) plays Sasha, Porscha Coleman (The Parkers) plays Brian's younger sister Chelsea Dixon and Heather Hemmens (Roswell, New Mexico) plays Brian's PA Stacy Collins.

Valente Rodriguez, Miracle Reigns and Jonathan Kite complete the cast.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me was inspired by Corinne Foxx's teenage diaries. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jamie Foxx on returning to his sitcom roots

"I love TV. There’s nothing like television," he says. "You could do a movie and it’s so many people involved and it comes out and you’re like 'Man, that ain’t what they said it was gonna look like.' So, the process is just different. But being on TV, there’s a lifeline that you just cannot duplicate anywhere else."

The star was also delighted to team up with David Alan Grier again, almost two decades after they last worked together on The Jamie Foxx Show.

"That came about in a weird way because originally my daughter Corinne and I, we created this, and it’s basically our stories of me just embarrassing my daughter, over and over again. But when we started putting the actual show together, we thought, wouldn’t it be great if I had a father as well so you can sort of see where the embarrassment originated from?

"The fortunate thing of having David Alan Grier is, when we’re doing it, I could say 'Yeah there’s the writing on the paper but Dave, man, make it yours. Do whatever you want to do with it.' And when we said that, this incredible light came on."

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me trailer

Check out the hilarious trailer here...