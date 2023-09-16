Dead Hot: cast, plot, first look and everything you need to know

Dead Hot on Prime Video is a twisty thriller starring Bilal Hasna and Vivian Oparah as a pair of best friends Elliot and Jess, who are both grieving the loss of Jess’ twin brother Peter, who was Elliot’s first and only love. Then Elliot meets the mysterious Will, just as Jess is contacted by someone claiming to be Peter, and this sets the pair on a quest for the truth.

Dead Hot has been created by Charlotte Coben, daughter of author Harlan Coben who adapted her father’s novels The Stranger, Stay Close and Shelter for Netflix and Prime Video. It's been described as ‘a compelling and twisty character-driven thriller exploring family, class, love, trauma, and identity’. Penelope Wilton and Peter Serafinowicz are also starring in the show.

“This story is a thrilling roller-coaster ride with a lot of funny, crazy, twists and turns that's driven by something we can all identify with—family, both blood and chosen. I'm looking forward to everyone joining Jess and Elliot on the ride,” says Vivian Oparah while her co-star Bilal Hasna adds: “Dead Hot is a page-turner and I’m thrilled to be part of this story with such a wonderful team. I can’t wait for the world to see the wonderful, wacky world we’ve created, and to go on a journey full of adventure and heartfelt friendship in equal measure.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Dead Hot on Prime VIdeo…

Dead Hot is a six-part series launching on Prime Video in the Uk and Ireland 2024. When a release date is announced, we’ll update this page, and we'll also check out when there's a US and worldwide release date.

Dead Hot plot

In Dead Hot, Elliot and Jess are best friends who are united over their grief at losing Peter, Jess’s twin and Elliot’s true love, who went missing under mysterious circumstances five years earlier. To cope, the pair numb their grief by partying hard but have never lost hope of finding out what happened to Peter. When Elliot meets Will, he hopes he can finally move on, but Will has some dark secrets of his own. And then Jess is contacted by someone who claims to be her brother. Soon the friends must determine whether Elliot is romantically cursed, or being deliberately targeted.

Dead Hot cast — Bilal Hasna as Elliot

In Dead Hot, Bilal Hasna plays Elliott, a man trying to move on from a tragedy. The actor is set to voice a character in the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and has previously appeared in Extraordinary, Screw and Sparks.

Vivian Oparah as Jess

Vivian Oparah is starring in Dead Hot as Jess, a woman whose twin brother has vanished. She plays Tanya in the drama Class and has also had roles in Then You Run, Rye Lane (see below), Enterprice and Intelligence.

Vivian Oparah as Yas in Rye Lane alongside David Jonsson as Dom. (Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Who else is starring in Dead Hot?

The Dead Hot cast also includes Penelope Wilton, who is much loved for her role as Anne in the Netflix series After Life and of course has starred in Downton Abbey, Operation Mincemeat, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Doctor Who and The BFG, in which she played the Queen. In late 2023 she'll be seen in the Agatha Christie drama Murder Is Easy.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Shaun of the Dead actor Peter Serafinowicz also has a currently unnamed role in the series, which will update on as soon as we hear.

Penelope Wilton on the red carpet of the Downton Abbey: A New Era world premiere. (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Is there a trailer for Dead Hot?

No but keep an eye on this page and when a Dead Hot trailer is released, we’ll let you know.

Behind the scenes and more on Dead Hot

Dead Shot is created and written by Charlotte Coben (The Stranger, Stay Close, Shelter), and executive produced by Nicola Shindler (It’s A Sin, Nolly, Happy Valley, Stay Close) for Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios).

Nicola Shindler, executive producer for Quay Street Productions, says: “Charlotte Coben is a clever writer and the scripts she has delivered for Dead Hot are outstanding; she's a natural talent. I’m delighted she chose Quay Street Productions for this exciting project. Dead Hot is a unique story with heartbreak, humour, and absurdity, with two magnificent rising stars leading a brilliant cast. There are plenty of surprises along the way, and we’re delighted to be bringing this to life.”