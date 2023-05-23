Downey's Dream Cars: release date, trailer and everything we know about the docuseries

Robert Downey Jr. is famous for playing Tony Stark and he apparently shares a passion that his superhero counterpart also had — restoring classic cars. That is going to be on full display in the new Max original series Downey's Dream Cars.

This new docuseries that streams exclusively on Max (the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max), is just one of many summer TV shows that viewers should be keeping their eyes out for. It is also the first of what looks to be a few projects that Downey is doing with Max, including the upcoming limited series The Sympathizer.

You're here for Downey's Dream Cars though, so here is everything that you need to know about the series.

The first two episodes of Downey's Dream Cars premiere on Max on Thursday, June 22. The docuseries is going to feature six episodes in total, with two releasing each subsequent Thursday, meaning all six will be available as of July 6.

Downey's Dream Cars premise

Get a one-of-a-kind look inside Robert Downey Jr.'s garage in the new docuseries. Here is the official synopsis for the show:

"Robert Downey Jr. loves restoring classic cars. But he's also become dedicated to fighting climate change. So he's bringing his beloved old cars into the future, making them faster, more powerful and more efficient while keeping their souls intact."

Robert Downey Jr. in Downey's Dream Cars

The Iron Man actor is going to be front and center of the docuseries as its host. He is also one of the executive producers on the show, along with his wife and producing partner Susan Downey.

In Max's press materials for the docuseries, Downey offers a quote that explains what inspired him to do this show:

"We are what we drive, and having amassed a formidable collection of classic cars over the years, I was a petrol spewing mess. And a hypocrite, as I'd founded the Footprint Coalition in 2019 to scale technologies that mitigate climate change. Fortunately, I'm a bit of a dreamer. The last three years have been an experiment in hope, as I engaged the best and brightest minds to evaluate, educate, elevate and decarbonize these vehicles in a way that demonstrates the limitless potential of creative problem solving. It was a huge challenge and an enlightening journey. It's also just fun to watch, and for that, I must credit my kids, my wife and boss Susan, Team Downey, Boat Rocker's Matador Content, and of course, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Thanks for supporting what, at times, seemed a blurry vision, but ultimately confirmed the myriad ways we can join hands and create a sustainable future."

Downey's Dream Cars trailer

Pop the hood on what’s in store with Downey's Dream Cars by watching the trailer directly below:

How to watch Downey's Dream Cars

Downey's Dream Cars is going to stream exclusively on Max, meaning a subscription to the service is needed. There are options though, as you can sign up for either an ad-supported or ad-free plan, while users of third-party platforms like YouTube also offer Max as an add-on to its subscription.