EastEnders: The Six - Revealed: release date, cast, host and everything we know

EastEnders: The Six- Revealed shares all the details about the huge Christmas storyline.

EastEnders: The Six - Revealed is an interview special focusing on the huge Christmas Day storyline that was teased in a flashforward episode in February.

The 30-minute special will be hosted by former EastEnders star Joe Swash as he delves into the lives of six much-loved Walford matriarchs known as 'The Six', including Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), who have all been at the centre of the storyline.

As they re-watch their soap alter egos, the stars will share an exclusive behind-the-scenes insight into their characters' most gripping storyline moments of the year and discuss which man might meet a grisly end in the Vic at Christmas, as well as possible theories on how each of their characters could be driven to murder.

The BBC3 special will also offer an exclusive look at storylines still to come as we lead up to the highly-anticipated Christmas Day whodunnit reveal.

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content, BBC Three said: “The EastEnders whodunnit storyline has gripped fans since February, and we’re pleased to offer viewers on BBC Three this exclusive insight with those actresses at the heart of this gripping storyline.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer of EastEnders added: “Since we announced our Christmas storyline back in February, there has been an overwhelming amount of speculation around the body in question and which one of our six Walford matriarchs might be responsible; with much of that speculation coming from the cast. This show not only gives the audience the chance to hear from the actresses involved as they discuss their own theories but also gives some exclusive news about what’s to come this Christmas.”

EastEnders: The Six - Revealed will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Monday, December 11 at 8 pm.

EastEnders: The Six - Revealed cast

'The Six' stare at the murder victim in the Christmas flashforward. (Image credit: BBC)

The cast taking part in EastEnders: The Six - Revealed are Diane Parish, Gillian Taylforth, Kellie Bright, Letitia Dean, Lacey Turner and Balvinder Sopal, who will be offering up their thoughts on the Christmas Day murder.

The EastEnders favourites will also be joined by host Joe Swash.

EastEnders: The Six - Revealed host

EastEnders: The Six - Revealed host Joe Swash. (Image credit: BBC)

Ex EastEnders star Joe Swash, who played Mickey Miller for five years, will be presenting the special.

Speaking on his involvement, presenter Joe Swash, said: “I absolutely loved being back in my old stomping ground, Albert Square. EastEnders holds such great memories for me, and it felt so great to be back. I loved reconnecting with Tish, Lacey and Di who I love dearly and worked with on my last stint in the show, and it was great to meet Kellie, Gillian and Bal as we looked back at some of their amazing storylines from the year.”

Is there a trailer?

No there is no trailer for EastEnders: The Six - Revealed out yet, but we will update the guide as soon as one has been released.