EastEnders: The Six - Revealed: release date, cast, host and everything we know
EastEnders: The Six - Revealed is a Christmas interview special hosted by Joe Swash.
EastEnders: The Six - Revealed is an interview special focusing on the huge Christmas Day storyline that was teased in a flashforward episode in February.
The 30-minute special will be hosted by former EastEnders star Joe Swash as he delves into the lives of six much-loved Walford matriarchs known as 'The Six', including Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), who have all been at the centre of the storyline.
As they re-watch their soap alter egos, the stars will share an exclusive behind-the-scenes insight into their characters' most gripping storyline moments of the year and discuss which man might meet a grisly end in the Vic at Christmas, as well as possible theories on how each of their characters could be driven to murder.
The BBC3 special will also offer an exclusive look at storylines still to come as we lead up to the highly-anticipated Christmas Day whodunnit reveal.
Nasfim Haque, Head of Content, BBC Three said: “The EastEnders whodunnit storyline has gripped fans since February, and we’re pleased to offer viewers on BBC Three this exclusive insight with those actresses at the heart of this gripping storyline.”
Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer of EastEnders added: “Since we announced our Christmas storyline back in February, there has been an overwhelming amount of speculation around the body in question and which one of our six Walford matriarchs might be responsible; with much of that speculation coming from the cast. This show not only gives the audience the chance to hear from the actresses involved as they discuss their own theories but also gives some exclusive news about what’s to come this Christmas.”
EastEnders: The Six - Revealed release date
EastEnders: The Six - Revealed will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Monday, December 11 at 8 pm.
EastEnders: The Six - Revealed cast
The cast taking part in EastEnders: The Six - Revealed are Diane Parish, Gillian Taylforth, Kellie Bright, Letitia Dean, Lacey Turner and Balvinder Sopal, who will be offering up their thoughts on the Christmas Day murder.
The EastEnders favourites will also be joined by host Joe Swash.
EastEnders: The Six - Revealed host
Ex EastEnders star Joe Swash, who played Mickey Miller for five years, will be presenting the special.
Speaking on his involvement, presenter Joe Swash, said: “I absolutely loved being back in my old stomping ground, Albert Square. EastEnders holds such great memories for me, and it felt so great to be back. I loved reconnecting with Tish, Lacey and Di who I love dearly and worked with on my last stint in the show, and it was great to meet Kellie, Gillian and Bal as we looked back at some of their amazing storylines from the year.”
Is there a trailer?
No there is no trailer for EastEnders: The Six - Revealed out yet, but we will update the guide as soon as one has been released.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.