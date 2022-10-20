Family Karma season 3: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality series

At the latest BravoCon event, Bravo fanatics were thrilled to hear some of their favorite shows are back this fall. Not only are programs like Below Deck returning with a new season with legendary captain Lee Rosbach, but Amrit Kapai and crew are back for Family Karma season 3.

For those not as familiar with the series, Family Karma follows a group of seven Indian-American friends trying to navigate love, careers, family and the interesting dynamics of their friendships. Given it’s a Bravo reality series, you can bet there is a good amount of drama in the mix. In lighter news, there are also two weddings featured in the new season.

Here’s everything we know about Family Karma season 3.

Family Karma season 3 debuts on Sunday, November 6, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The series is being paired on Sundays with the always entertaining ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

While we are waiting on an official announcement about a UK premiere, we anticipate season 3 will join seasons 1 and 2 on Hayu (opens in new tab).

Family Karma season 3 cast

Family Karma cast (Image credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

For those that got used to the season 2 cast, we have some good news. Most of the personalities that were featured are returning. This includes Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Rish Karam and Vishal Parvani.

Family Karma season 3 plot

Bravo was nice enough to provide storylines for all the main cast members. Here’s what you the viewers can look forward to in the new season.

Amrit and his fiancé, Nicholas, gear up to tie the knot in the first elaborate Indian gay wedding in their community, but they confront the difficulties of planning an interracial same-sex marriage.

Anisha has found Mr. Right, but her focus on him has put a strain on the relationship with her circle of friends. She returns to Miami in hopes of making amends, but not everyone is on board.

Bali and O’Malley are stronger than ever, but an ultimatum from Bali’s ex-husband forces her to make a life-changing decision. She continues to balance her life as a mother and friend to the group and their mothers, better known as the Aunties.

Brian is once again single and ready to mingle. While on the search for the girl of his dreams, he’s also taking steps to be the man he wants to be, which may include leaving the nest for good.

Monica is considered the "perfect Indian girl" by her community and is ready to take her relationship with Rish to the next level. However, a growing secret among her friends threatens their future together.

Rish has been friends with Monica since childhood and, unlike most twentysomethings in his community, he lives on his own. He is eager to give Monica the assurance she wants, but in his own time.

After 10 years of dating and three engagements, Vishal and Richa are finally ready to walk down the aisle. Their families plan the Bollywood wedding of their dreams, and Vishal plans to party like it's 1999, which causes both his and Richa’s moms to worry. Vishal lives by the definition of "work hard and play harder," and while he’s thriving professionally, he may need to hang up the “life of the party” title for his new role as husband.

Family Karma season 3 trailer

While we wait for the official trailer, head on over to Bravo to see the Family Karma season 3 super teaser that was released at BravoCon 2022.

How to watch Family Karma season 3

Family Karma is a Bravo original series and as such, episodes air live directly on the network. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode for premium subscribers.

We anticipate that UK fans will be able to watch the series on Hayu.